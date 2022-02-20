ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Florida man dies after being run over by street sweeper he drove

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BRANDON, Fla. — A Florida man operating a street sweeper was killed Friday night after a collision with a car in a supermarket parking lot ejected him from his vehicle, which then ran him over, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 57-year-old man from Thonotosassa, who was not identified, was clearing the parking lot of a Publix Super Market in Brandon with a 2021 street sweeper at about 11:20 p.m. EST, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

While cleaning the lot, the man left the lot and entered the eastbound lanes of Brandon Boulevard, WFTS-TV reported. When the man made a U-turn to return to the parking lot, he entered the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 43-year-old man from Seffner, according to the television station.

The street sweeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, fell out of the vehicle, according to the highway patrol. The street sweeper vehicle continued to move forward and ran over the driver, the Times reported.

The driver of the Corvette, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries, WFTS reported.

Memphis, TN
