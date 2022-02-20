‘NCIS’: Here’s How Many Episodes Sasha Alexander Appeared In

Sasha Alexander’s role as Caitlin “Kate” Todd on the first two seasons of NCIS helped the show gain massive popularity. The CBS police procedural series was actually a spin-off of JAG. The show eventually transitioned into its own thing, and Alexander joined the show to replace Robyn Lively’s character.

Sasha Alexander may have been integral to the show’s beginning, but she only stuck around for a little while. Still, her influence lives on. She appeared in a total of 50 episodes of the show. 48 of those episodes are the first two seasons of the show. There are two other episodes that happen later in which we see a CGI version of Caitlin Todd. In total, NCIS is comprised of 19 seasons and 426 episodes.

Killing Off Caitlin Todd Was A Bold Move For ‘NCIS’

Her character joined the cast of NCIS in the 2003 pilot episode “Yankee White.” She was a Secret Service agent that was assigned to protect the president. She ends up resigning from the Secret Service but is soon after hired by Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to work with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team.

Todd was played by Sasha Alexander up until the finale of Season 2, titled “Twilight.” Much to the dismay and shock of fans and critics alike, that’s where we see the last of Todd. Her character was assassinated. Many were surprised at the bold choice to kill off a main character only two seasons in, especially considering how popular NCIS had become.

She remained an integral part of the show, even though her character had died. Other NCIS members often talk about how her death has affected them. In 2012, a CGI version of Alexander’s character is used to show an alternate version of how the show could’ve gone. In Season 12, a CGI version of her is used to portray her ghost.

Sasha Alexander Left the Show Over Demanding Work Schedule

According to Donald P. Bellisario, executive producer for the show, Sasha Alexander left the show because of how intense filming was. She even told Bellisario that she “just can’t work this hard.”

The actress was under contract with CBS, but Bellisario managed to let Alexander go anyway. “We work very long hours, and Sasha just didn’t feel she was physically up to that kind of time and commitment,” Bellisario said. “Although we had her under contract, I went to CBS and said, ‘You don’t want to force someone to work when she says this is not what she expected it to be.’ I think it was just more than she realized.”

Alexander is happy with her career choices, including leaving the show. She doesn’t think she’d be where she is right now if she stayed with NCIS.