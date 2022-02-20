ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the 2022 Winter Olympics is upon us. After nearly two and a half weeks of competition, all of the Olympic medals have been handed out. The final event for the Games in Beijing is the Closing Ceremony. All of the athletes gathered at the National Stadium,...

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
Where is the next Olympics? Explaining where the Summer and Winter Games will be held through 2032

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
Controversies overshadow highlights as Beijing Winter Olympics close

BEIJING — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop” enforced by China’s authoritarian government.
Kamila Valieva in Tears After Repeated Mistakes at Winter Olympics Skating Event

A gloomy atmosphere fell upon the women’s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics after Kamila Valieva broke down in tears due to a series of mistakes. The 15-year-old was embroiled in a doping controversy amid the second half of the individual event, in which she tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine back in December. However, the athlete was still able to compete based on the premise that she was a minor. Although Valieva was projected to make it to the podium, she made several errors that landed her in fourth place. The figure skater reportedly refused to speak with the press afterward.
As Beijing games close, Paris prepares to host 2024 Olympics

As the 2022 Winter Olympics come to an end with a colorful closing ceremony, organizers are hard at work in Paris, getting the city ready for the 2024 games. Events will be held at iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais, and the city is investing in a $1 billion clean up of the Seine River.Feb. 20, 2022.
7 Of The Best Moments From The Beijing Winter Olympics

Some of the most incredible moments in sports happen during the Olympic Games. The Winter Games in Beijing, China, have given us some memorable moments of heartbreak and triumph this year. We’ve seen little-known athletes come from behind to shock the world, and we’ve seen our favorite stars flounder. You just never know what might happen when you go for the gold!
