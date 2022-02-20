ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Described Hitting Rock Bottom

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
Here’s the story of the time Maureen McCormick met several potential husbands while she was too high to barely stand. The Brady Bunch star said she reached her lowest moments while working on one of the spin offs of the beloved series.

Maureen McCormick struggled after The Brady Bunch ended. Like many child stars, she fell into serious drug addiction. A habit that quickly took over her life, she wrote in her 2008 autobiography Here’s the Story.

“If there was coke, I had to stay up and do every last flake even if it meant going without sleep for days,” she wrote. “Nothing else mattered.”

The former Brady Bunch Star said her addiction got so bad that she traded sex for drugs and lost out on several career-reviving jobs. For example, she auditioned for Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark but showed up to the meeting high after staying awake for 72 hours. She didn’t get the job.

But her lowest moment came in 1981, while preparing to make The Brady Brides, a follow-up series to the popular show. Maureen McCormick said she hit rock bottom while meeting with potential actors who would play her husband in that show.

“At this time, I had been up for three days doing coke and was playing solitaire in my closet,” she told TODAY. “My agent had to go to the sixth floor, climb into my place, tear off my clothes and get me in the shower. He said, ‘You have to get to Paramount right now, and you have a problem.’ I couldn’t hide anymore. Everyone knew — the producers knew, everyone at Paramount knew, the guys testing to play my husband knew. It was the first time I had to face that I really had a problem.”

The Brady Bunch star continued using after hitting her “rock bottom.” It wasn’t until she met her husband, Michael Cummings, at a concert in the early 1980s that she knew she needed to change.

“I was going to crazy parties, doing crazy things,” she explained while on Dancing with the Stars. “Drugs were everywhere. I lost all control. I did things that I’m not proud of at all. When my husband and I met, I had come out of a five-year heavy cocaine addiction. My husband really, really helped save me from rock-bottom.”

They began dating but soon after McCormick fell back into bad habits and relapsed using cocaine. Cummings gave her and ultimatum, she told Us Weekly.

“He came to me and said, ‘If you ever do this drug again, I’m gone, I’m leaving.’ It woke me up,” she said. “It was like the coldest shower you could ever take. There’s just no way I’m gonna lose somebody that I love.”

She got help and has been sober ever since. They married in 1985 and have a daughter.

Person
Maureen Mccormick
Person
Michael Cummings
Person
Steven Spielberg
