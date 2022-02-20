ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Rep. Pattie McCoy: Two approaches to tax relief for Vermonters

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by state Rep. Pattie McCoy, R-Poultney, who also represents Ira in the Vermont House of Representatives, where she is the House Minority Leader.

I want to talk to you about three numbers: 4,000. 60,000. And 221 million.

4,000 is the number of military retiree families in Vermont who are fully taxed on their pensions — unlike 47 other states that have largely exempted them from taxation.

60,000 is the number of Vermonters living in poverty — who are struggling with the cost of child care, housing, education, and more.

And $221 million is the amount of student loan debt borrowed by Vermonters in 2020 and 2021 alone — ranking us among the 15 highest states for student loan debt.

None of these numbers spell good news for Vermont. But in his budget address last month, Gov. Scott outlined a bold vision of $50 million in tax relief for over 100,000 Vermonters — including the most vulnerable Vermonters described in the numbers above.

This plan would have helped virtually every aspect of our state. For low-income Vermonters, it would have boosted the state’s poverty-fighting earned income tax credit to among the most generous levels in the nation. For families with young kids, it would have more than doubled the size of the child and dependent care tax credit to help with child care costs.

For retirees, it would have boosted the state’s Social Security tax exemption, helping thousands of seniors retire with dignity.

And for young Vermonters in the workforce, it would have allowed all those repaying student loan debt to deduct their interest payments from their income taxes. In total, this would have made Vermont more affordable for more than 80,000 taxpayers.

And that’s not all. The governor also produced specific tax credits for nurses and child care workers, two struggling parts of Vermont’s economy. That’s an additional 21,000 taxpayers helped.

And, once and for all, it would have eliminated the tax on military retirement income, helping more than 4,000 military retirees and their partners in Vermont.

This plan tackled almost every critical component of our economy. Yet Vermont House Democrats just threw it out the door.

By casting aside this far-reaching, robust tax relief plan, Vermont Democrats pushed through a plan that includes virtually no new relief for nurses, or child care workers, or military retirees, or Vermonters with student loan payments.

Instead, Vermont Democrats are advancing a version of the failed national child tax credit scheme that would cut a check to Vermonters earning up to $223,000. How much is $223,000? For a single earner, that’s about 1,500% more than the federal poverty level. It means that those in the top 5% of income filers in Vermont could get a tax cut while thousands of the poorest Vermonters are left behind.

Since when did Vermont Democrats become the party of the top 5%?

Put simply: Instead of passing a series of wide-ranging tax cuts for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors, Vermont Democrats want to send checks to even those in the top 5%. In fact, roughly three times as many Vermonters would have been helped by Gov. Scott’s tax plan compared to Vermont Democrats’ — and for the exact same price tag.

Not only is the Democrats’ plan targeted to the wrong population, but it would be a complete failure administratively.

Consider: The Democrats’ plan calls for 50% of their tax cuts to be paid before tax time. In other words, before an individual even files their taxes and knows how much they’ve earned for the year, they’ll be receiving a check. Sounds good, right? Wrong.

While the details haven’t been finalized yet, it’s very possible that, if that individual winds up earning more than the best guess of the bureaucrats at the Tax Department, they’ll most likely be liable to pay it back when they file their taxes.

Imagine a Vermonter who gets a check, spends it, and then is told months down the road they owe hundreds of dollars back to the state of Vermont because, oops, the Tax Department made the wrong guess at what their income would be. What if they’ve already spent that money and don’t have the resources to pay a surprise tax bill?

How would the Tax Department even be able to make that guess? How many more bureaucrats will they have to hire to administer the program, and at what cost? To answer those questions, Vermont House Democrats are pulling out the oldest trick in the book — a new government study!

We don’t need a study. Once upon a time, this is how the earned income tax credits was administered — with advance payments. Guess what happened? It was a complete failure. According to the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office , a total of 80% of participants failed to comply with program requirements. Ultimately, the Obama administration pulled the plug in 2009. And now, Vermont Democrats want to resurrect this already-failed advance payment scheme right here.

This legislation is now on to the Senate. Vermont senators have a question to ask themselves: Do you want a tax package that favors the most financially well-off, ignores the most vulnerable, and leaves potentially fatal administrative questions unanswered? Or do you prefer a tax package that targets the truly needy in a far-reaching manner with real relief to make Vermont more affordable?

Let’s hope they make the right choice.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Rep. Pattie McCoy: Two approaches to tax relief for Vermonters .

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Vermont House Passes Tax Credit for Most Children Under 6

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House of Representatives gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that would create a $1,200 tax credit for the parents or caregivers of most children under age 6. It would cost the state an estimated $48 million and provide benefits to 51,000 children,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont child tax credit could mean more money for families

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House lawmakers this week gave the greenlight to a sweeping plan to put more money in parents’ pockets. The Vermont Child Tax Credit is similar to the federal benefit parents received last year. Sage Barber lives in Brookfield with her husband and three kids,...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
The Associated Press

Maryland lawmakers discuss tax relief package

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lawmakers in the Maryland House of Delegates outlined a tax-relief package on Friday that would steer about $300 million over five years to working and middle class families, partly by cutting the state’s sales tax on goods like diapers, car seats and diabetic care products.
MARYLAND STATE
WCAX

Rutland welcomes Afghan refugees who arrived this week

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A refugee resettlement organization says the first Afghan refugees have arrived in Rutland this week. The Vermont director of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants told the Rutland Herald that one family and eight single individuals arrived in the city. She said she believes a...
RUTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Economy#House#Social Security
VTDigger

June Tierney: ‘Can you start over? Your call dropped…”

With federal funding now available, this is our chance to invest wisely in expanding cell service so our citizens can have the basic tools they need to be safe, be in touch, and to collectively advance Vermont’s economic future. Read the story on VTDigger here: June Tierney: ‘Can you start over? Your call dropped…”.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

As a ‘self-managed utility,’ GlobalFoundries would plan to meet Vermont’s energy laws with credits and solar

Vermont’s Public Utility Commission ruled last week that if GlobalFoundries wants to create its own self-managed utility, it must comply with Vermont’s renewable energy laws. The company plans to move ahead. Read the story on VTDigger here: As a ‘self-managed utility,’ GlobalFoundries would plan to meet Vermont’s energy laws with credits and solar.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WDBJ7.com

Money committees differ on tax relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The state budget will be a major issue in the second half of the General Assembly session. Money committees in the House and Senate have now released completing plans, which offer different approaches to tax relief. Republicans in the House of Delegates are all in with...
RICHMOND, VA
Land Line Media

Fuel tax relief pursued in 10 states

It is about one month into regular state legislative sessions around the country, and the list of states with legislation to change how much fuel tax is collected continues to grow. Advocates for trimming fuel tax collection at the state level say the time is right for the move. They...
MISSOURI STATE
lootpress.com

Delegates Propose Tax Relief for Seniors

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Several members of the West Virginia House of Delegates introduced a resolution Feb. 8 that aims to increase the state’s homestead tax exemption. The proposal came in the form of House Joint Resolution 107, which lead sponsor Delegate Phil Mallow, R-Marion, said would reduce...
POLITICS
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy