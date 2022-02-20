ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians, Bucs believe Tom Brady is done

 3 days ago

When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ plan at quarterback in 2022, head coach Bruce Arians continues to refer to finding out what’s behind “Door No. 2.”

Arians clarified yet again he doesn’t expect Tom Brady to be the player revealed behind the door, a reference to looking at options outside the known players on the depth chart: Blaine Gabbert and 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

“That would shock me,” Arians told the Tampa Bay Times of a potential Brady return. “And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we’ve done in the past. That’s why I don’t see it happening. I don’t know if there’s really a story there.”

NFL Network reported last week that Arians and general manager Jason Licht hadn’t ruled out Brady’s return. The 44-year-old announced in early February that he was retiring after 22 NFL seasons.

But other reports indicate Arians is looking for his “next Brady” and has spent time studying Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks), among other potential trade targets for Tampa Bay.

When Arians and Licht met with Brady as a free agent before the 2020 season, Arians had only recently made a reference to looking behind “Door No. 2” when questioned about whether then-free agent Jameis Winston would be re-signed.

The 2022 offseason of QB musical chairs includes many significant names beyond Wilson and Watson, who’ve shown interest in being traded.

There also have been reports that Brady could have interest in playing for the San Francisco 49ers to return to his California roots.

Several teams are in need of a quarterback when the new league year begins in March.

Arians also rather colorfully said former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger’s report that Brady and Arians didn’t see “eye to eye” on game planning was unfounded.

“I mean, that’s such bulls—”’ Arians told the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s what pisses me off. It seems like there’s one (story) every day now. Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bulls—, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.”

–Field Level Media

