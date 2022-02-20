Toyota unveils ‘Countless’ Daytona 500 feature

The all-new Toyota Tundra Hybrid pickup truck is a vast improvement over its predecessor. It looks better, has a thoroughly modernized interior, and is more capable than before. But perhaps the most significant update is the addition of a new hybrid powertrain known as i-Force Max. Producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, it goes up against the Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6 hybrid. The Toyota is a little more powerful, but Ford's hybrid truck starts at a lower price. Still, it's the best combination of power and efficiency we've seen in Toyota's full-size truck.

