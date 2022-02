PENDLETON — Union was quick to make sure the fourth matchup between itself and Enterprise wouldn't be the thriller the first three had been. The Bobcats used a 14-0 first-quarter run to take command early, then put the game away by scoring the final 12 points of the third quarter as they rolled to a 46-30 win over the Outlaws Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Blue Mountain Conference title game.

