Megan Thee Stallion To Make Acting Debut In ‘F**king Identical Twins’

By The Hollywood Reporter
thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion is headed to the big screen. For, the ‘Savage’ rapper is now poised to make her acting debut. Entitled ‘F**king Identical Twins,’ the project is a raunchy musical comedy that is also set to star Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’),...

Megan Thee Stallion Just Pulled Off a Complete Chanel Look Like Only Megan Thee Stallion Can

Over the past three or so years, as Megan Thee Stallion’s star has continued to rise, seemingly so too has her interest in fashion. While in the early days of the Stallion revolution, Megan favored standards like a velour track suits or cut-off jean shorts, she has moved her attention to brands, both up-and-coming and established, to create a wardrobe fit for a queen of rap. While simultaneously sticking to her style ethos, the rapper has managed to integrate more high fashion brands into her rotation, even those that don’t seem to be in her wheelhouse at all, like Chanel. But Megan just proved she can make anything her own with her most recent look made up almost exclusively of the French brand.
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has a New Collab on the Way

Megan Thee Stallion is finally working on new music. The “Savage” rapper exclusively revealed to E! News that her Hotties can expect an exciting surprise soon. “Y’all know I like to keep the Hotties surprised… definitely we’re getting new music and I don’t think y’all will expect this from me. It’s different,” she opened up to E! News. “The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire.”
‘Lucy and Desi’ Director Amy Poehler Says Ball and Arnaz Were ‘The First Ultimate Power Couple’

A beloved television powerhouse hailed for her keen comedic instincts on-screen as well as having a shrewd producer’s eye for nurturing behind-the-scenes projects and bolstering the talents of others — that’s the eternally iconic Lucille Ball in a nutshell. But it also aptly describes Amy Poehler, which may be why the true-life story of Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship and profound impact made an ideal project for Poehler to make her debut directing narrative non-fiction in the new Amazon Studios documentary “Lucy and Desi.”
Vachik Mangassarian death: NCIS star dies of Covid complications aged 78

Actor Vachik Mangassarian, known for his roles in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and NCISThe TV star’s representatives confirmed to Deadline that Mangassarian died of complications stemming from Covid-19, in Burbank, California.Born in Iran and with Armenian heritage, Mangassarian moved to the US at the age of 23. In 1978, he begun his career in the film and TV industry. Among his best-known roles were as Qasim Zaghul in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a guest appearance in Larry David’s HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.He portrayed two separate characters on the hit police procedural series NCIS: Los Angeles, appearing firstly in...
‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Remembers ‘Having the Best of Times’ With Late Mom

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg shared a sweet and heartbreaking post of his late mother Alma Wahlberg earlier today. Alma, who raised Donnie along with actor Mark Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg, sadly passed away last April. Since then, the “Blue Bloods” star has posted tributes to his mother here and there on social media. Today, Donnie Wahlberg chose to share a clip from the family’s A&E show, “Wahlburgers.”
‘The Rookie’ Sets FBI Spinoff Starring Niecy Nash With Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot Order

ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed. The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI. Nash will guest star in the episodes as Simone Clark, described as a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who...
‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
Jada Pinkett Smith To Reunite With Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’

Girls Trip alums Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, a savant-level thief with a photographic memory. Though she’s brilliant and the best at what she does, she’s also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie and McCall once worked a mission together back in the day, and though the two get along like oil and water, they’re a whole lot of fun to watch. The casting marks a reunion for Smith and The Equalizer‘s Queen Latifah, who both starred...
Megan Thee Stallion, Angus Cloud Sit Front Row at Coach

Click here to read the full article. Coach drew their now-expected cast of cool on Monday afternoon for their latest runway show. Campaign star Megan Thee Stallion; “Euphoria” breakout Angus Cloud; “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton; ”The Sex Lives of College Girls’” Reneé Rapp; musician Japanese Breakfast; influencer Rickey Thompson and more were all on hand at the New York City show.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayFront Row at Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022Front Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022 Rapp, one of the main four stars of HBO’s hit new series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,”...
Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
