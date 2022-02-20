ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Bills would allow undocumented immigrants to drive legally

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymNr6_0eK3Dqa200

A coalition is pushing lawmakers to hold a hearing on two bills in the Michigan House called Drive SAFE, which stands for "Safety, Access, Freedom and the Economy".

The bills would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver's license . Supporters argue better access will make roads safer.

“If I get a driver's license, I'm going to have insurance, and, if I have insurance, I'm going to be able to respond for anything that I do wrong," said Oscar Castaneda, chair of the civil rights for immigrants task force within Action of Greater Lansing.

He says that allowing people to have access to driver's licenses and IDs is really an issue of road safety. State Rep. Padma Kuppa, a Democrat representing Troy, agrees.

“What happens is, if you cannot show your legal status here because your visa is in process, Secretary of State won't give you a driver's license, even though you're here legally because of the [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] process to get your visa renewed," she said.

Kuppa says the issue doesn't just affect undocumented people either.

“This is something that affects immigrants of all kinds, as well as people who can't find their birth certificate. Maybe they're from a rural area, maybe they are older and don't have a birth certificate to prove," she said.

Without a license, even everyday tasks take on an extra level of difficulty.

“I know many people who could be productive in society and they are not. Because in Michigan, you need a car to do many things," he said. "One example of this woman who I really know she is waiting for the paperwork to go through because she married an American. She's been waiting for her paperwork for two years. She cannot get a driver's license. She's sitting on it, waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting. She cannot take the kids to school because she's afraid of driving without a license.”

Across the U.S., 17 states allow immigrants to get driver's licenses.

“And they are not inundated by criminals. They do not have the highways full of bad people doing bad things," Castaneda said.

Kuppa says the solution needs to come from the legislature and right now the bills are waiting on a hearing in the Michigan House.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 28

Shawn Brown
6h ago

Why do our elected officials continue to violate the law by trying to legalize this? ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS are breaking the law and so is everyone who aides and support them.

Reply(1)
8
Carol Albertson
1d ago

Get rid of these BAFOONS, that bring these bills up for consideration. Remember the names..vote them out!

Reply(1)
25
Alpha Delta White
8h ago

Remember, you can register to vote through the SOS, that's the REAL reason the leftists want illegals to drive.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#School Closings#Legislature#The Michigan House Called#State#Democrat#American
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy