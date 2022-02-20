ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Edgar Wright reacts as Storm Eunice causes real-life Hot Fuzz moment

By Louis Chilton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WSKy_0eK3Dhsj00

Filmmaker Edgar Wright has reacted to a viral video showing a spire blown from the top of a church by Storm Eunice .

The spire of St Thomas’s Church in Wells, Somerset , was damaged in the extreme weather that hit the UK this week.

As people pointed out, the incident evoked a scene in Wright’s beloved 2007 film Hot Fuzz , which was filmed in Wells.

In the film, the character Tim Messenger, played by Adam Buxton, is killed by a falling spire.

Buxton’s name began trending on Twitter, with many Hot Fuzz fans joking about the coincidence.

Wright himself shared an article about the real-life fallen spire, alongside a quote from the film: ““Hang about. You’re saying this wasn’t an accident?”

“I smell a sequel to Hot Fuzz coming... based on real events,” joked one follower in response.

“Somebody check on the gardener!” quipped another.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this year , Wright explained how the origins of Hot Fuzz lay in his own village upbringing.

“[When I say] Hot Fuzz is very autobiographical, people are like, ‘But wait, you’re not a policeman, and you’ve never had to battle a killer cult!’” said Wright. “But it’s like, ‘Yes, but everything else is true.’

“I guess in a way, when you make a lot of these films, you’re trying to process your own feelings about times, people and places.”



RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Adam Buxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Fuzz#St Thomas#Wells#Hang
The Independent

The Independent



