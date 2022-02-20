Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Have The 'Bandwidth' For More Babies

Source: Shahar Azran / Getty

“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he said of his growing family. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”

Following this podcast appearance, Nick went on to drop a song called “Alone,” in which he gushed over his former relationship with Mariah Carey, his ex-wife and the mother of his two oldest children.According to Cannon, a lot of folks misconstrued his song’s message and claimed that his goal behind the single was to get his ex back, but he know’s that’s never going to happen.

“Everybody was saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back. I know that’s impossible,” he said earlier this week.

The comedian later clarified that the song was about reflection and the process of losing his “dream girl.”

Of course, people in his comments all agree: Mariah is never going back.