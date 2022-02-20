ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Have The 'Bandwidth' For More Babies

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vi6kG_0eK3DbaN00
Source: Shahar Azran / Getty

“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he said of his growing family. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”

Following this podcast appearance, Nick went on to drop a song called “Alone,” in which he gushed over his former relationship with Mariah Carey, his ex-wife and the mother of his two oldest children.According to Cannon, a lot of folks misconstrued his song’s message and claimed that his goal behind the single was to get his ex back, but he know’s that’s never going to happen.

“Everybody was saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back. I know that’s impossible,” he said earlier this week.

The comedian later clarified that the song was about reflection and the process of losing his “dream girl.”

Of course, people in his comments all agree: Mariah is never going back.

Comments / 46

Claire_Huxatable
3d ago

Thank you Kevin Hart for sending him a vending machine full of condoms. It’s too late Nick your in the sellout category your last baby mama is not Black.

Reply
7
Carol
2d ago

There are men out there that have lots of kids, it's all different women that he's not with that makes him look like a clown.

Reply
8
hey 22
2d ago

do the kids even know each other or when they get old enough will they get to know their brothers and sisters. would be sad if they didn't

Reply
2
Related
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
rolling out

Alyssa Scott opens up about Nick Cannon’s new baby

Alyssa Scott is “at peace” and “will not judge” amid the news Nick Cannon is to be a father again. The 28-year-old model admitted it is “painful” hearing her late son Zen — who died of brain cancer in December aged just five months — being mentioned in conversations about his dad expecting another child with Bre Tiesi, but she will not be getting involved in the discussion.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Breaks Silence On Rumored Secret Daughter With Ex James DeBarge

Shortly after she married at 18, rumors swirled that Janet Jackson had a secret daughter she had given away. In her new documentary, she’s setting the record straight. In the mid-80s, it was the rumor that could not be contained. Shortly after marrying fellow singer James DeBarge in 1984, a young Janet Jackson found herself at the center of some major gossip. Somewhere along the way, a story came to light that Janet had gotten pregnant while starring on the hit show, Fame, and had a secret daughter tucked away no one knew about. Forty years later, Janet is still trying to shut down the story.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandwidth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Nick Cannon issues apology to the 5 mothers of his children

Nick Cannon has issued an apology to the mothers of his children for his part in any "pain or confusion" regarding his most recent baby announcement. The 41-year-old dad acknowedged he "failed" earlier this week when he shared the news that he was expecting his eighth child. "I wish to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy