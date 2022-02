Attack on Titan has dropped the promo for the next episode of the fourth and final season! The series is now speeding towards the explosive finale now that Eren Yeager has taken over control of the Founding Titan's power and unleashed the Rumbling on the rest of the world. The newest episode of the series revealed how Mikasa Ackerman and the remaining Scout Regiment forces are scrambling in the face of such sheer terror, and now the question has become what they can actually do next in such a massively hopeless situation. That means each new episode is that much more crucial.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO