ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

8 in 10 admit reacting to headlines with bias before reading whole story

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbUDj_0eK3CP7a00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Americans who are looking to tap into their inner humanitarian think that bias should have no place when giving others a helping hand. The survey of 2,005 adults reveals how conscious and unconscious biases may affect their behavior in all aspects of life, from the media they consume to the charities they support.

With that in mind, more than half (54%) note that they wish they had more exposure to information that could help them overcome biases.

For example, eight in 10 people confess they’ve reacted to an online article solely based on its headline. However, most respondents (89%) disagreed with their initial reaction after reading the entire story. Others admit their unconscious bias sets in when trying something different outside their comfort zone (62%) or walking into a store after judging its window display (60%).

Conscious versus unconscious bias

Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Zakat Foundation of America , a U.S.-based humanitarian organization, the study also looked at how people view themselves compared to their peers. Nearly six in 10 of all respondents (57%) say they’re used to being the only person from their racial or ethnic background in a given room.

Eighty-nine percent of Asians or Pacific Islanders (117 respondents) echoed that sentiment the most, followed by 65 percent of Black or African Americans (396 respondents) and half of White respondents.

When asked if they’re familiar with other types of biases, most say they’re aware of gender bias (58%) and racism (51%). However, 40 percent admit they lack knowledge about religious prejudice. When selecting which charities to support, the Zakat Foundation of America points out that people can also act biased without realizing it, even when helping children in need.

“In our orphan sponsorship program, we noticed girls getting sponsored faster than boys, younger children faster than teenagers, and lighter-skinned children faster than darker-skinned children,” says Amna Mirza, Zakat Foundation’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

How do people become more open-minded?

Interestingly, Black respondents are most likely to attribute their open-mindedness to having worked in different industries (61%), while White and Asian or Pacific Islanders believe it’s their experiences meeting new people (59%). Despite that, only one in four people think their core group of friends represents various races , ethnicities, and cultural backgrounds.

White respondents are almost twice as likely as Black respondents (21% vs. 13%) to report having “completely homogenous” friend groups. Meanwhile, a third of those surveyed admit that their workplace is “completely homogeneous,” making it the area least likely to exhibit diversity in most respondents’ lives.

The data further suggests that people consider several factors before supporting a charity . Nearly half of respondents (48%) say understanding an organization’s mission and having a closeness to where they live (40%) would most likely motivate them to donate to their cause.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Citronelle man accused of raping woman on Christmas morning

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is accused of raping a woman on Christmas morning. 54-year-old Stanley Brown was booked into Mobile Metro Jail late Monday morning. Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean says the arrest comes after a careful investigation in partnership with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. The chief says a […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Gamble

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Gamble, who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2015. In 2015, Terrance Gamble was […]
MOBILE, AL
Forbes

Uplifting Black Fathers In America

Nearly 20 million kids in the U.S. are growing up without a relationship with their fathers, which is strongly correlated to these kids experiencing a range of lifelong adversities from poverty, to school performance, to social and emotional problems. What if physically “absent” fathers could nonetheless be emotionally present, available, and supportive? This is the question that drives Dr. Charles Daniels, founder of Boston-based Fathers’ Uplift.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biases#Nine Percent#Unconscious Bias#Racism#Onepoll#Asians#Pacific Islanders#Black#African Americans#White
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Narcissism and Sexism Proven To Co-Exist

Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
American

17 Ways to Stop Negative Thoughts Chaos

In the age of social media, it's easy for us to get caught up in a whirlwind of negative thoughts and feelings churning in our heads. It becomes hard to escape from this downward spiral, especially when you're feeling low. It can also be challenging to see these negative thoughts coming from a rational point of view.
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
WKRG News 5

Former Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board manager taken into custody

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The DA’s office confirmed the Former Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board manager has been taken into custody. Nia Bradley, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb 23. Bradley was the name on the PWWSB cards for purchasing Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and other high-end products. Bradley is being charged with aggravated theft by […]
PRICHARD, AL
99.9 KTDY

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when we get caught in the act of some socially unacceptable behavior — especially when we're in a relationship?. Judgment, embarrassment and dismissive cover-ups occur, of course. While Sex...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy