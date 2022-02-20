PREP TENNIS: Cullman places 2nd at Hillcrest Doubles Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Cullman’s Women’s Tennis team traveled to Tuscaloosa this weekend to compete in a doubles tournament at Hillcrest and the Bearcats returned home with a second place finish. Cullman knocked off both Deshler and Pell City in pool play before falling to Hillcrest in the finals.
Cullman v. Pell City semifinals results
1. Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson won 8-2
2. Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett won 5-4
3. Olivia Dover/Avery Heis won 8-2
Cullman v. Hillcrest finals results
1. Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson won 10-6
2. Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett lost 1-10
3. Olivia Dover/Avery Heis lost 3-10
