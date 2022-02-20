ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

PREP TENNIS: Cullman places 2nd at Hillcrest Doubles Tournament

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Cullman’s Women’s Tennis team traveled to Tuscaloosa this weekend to compete in a doubles tournament at Hillcrest and the Bearcats returned home with a second place finish. Cullman knocked off both Deshler and Pell City in pool play before falling to Hillcrest in the finals.

Cullman v. Pell City semifinals results

1. Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson won 8-2

2. Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett won 5-4

3. Olivia Dover/Avery Heis won 8-2

Cullman v. Hillcrest finals results

1. Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson won 10-6

2. Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett lost 1-10

3. Olivia Dover/Avery Heis lost 3-10

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S. official warns Putin ready to invade Ukraine

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Sports
City
Pell City, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
CNN

Trump sides with Putin as Biden tries to stop a war

(CNN) — It took only 24 hours for Donald Trump to hail Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismembering of independent, democratic, sovereign Ukraine as an act of "genius." The former President often accuses his enemies falsely of treason, but his own giddy rush to side with a foreign leader who is proving to be an enemy of the United States and the West is shocking even by Trump's self-serving standards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Tennis
The Hill

Pelosi warns Putin of more sanctions to come

As Washington policymakers weigh the appropriate response to Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is warning Moscow’s leaders to brace for much steeper economic penalties in the days and weeks to come. “We haven’t seen the depth of these sanctions yet,” Pelosi said Wednesday during a...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
902
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy