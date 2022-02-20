3 people stabbed in 3 NYC subway stations in 1 day

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three people were stabbed in three separate subway station incidents on Saturday, police said.

The first attack happened on Saturday afternoon when an individual punched a 20-year-old female victim in the back on the northbound 3 train platform at the Van Siclen Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Police said the individual then stabbed the victim three times in the abdomen after a verbal dispute. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The NYPD released surveillance images taken of the suspect.

Another incident happened at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights around 8:30 p.m. when a man was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery in the mezzanine area, officials said.

The victim was approached by two Hispanic men in Black hoodies and masks as they attempted to rob him, police said.

Cops said when the victim tried to flee, he was stabbed in the leg. EMS transported him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound.

Another man was stabbed less than a half hour later at the 116th Street Columbia University subway station, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was stabbed in the forearm after an alleged verbal dispute with a man and a woman that erupted after the victim asked the two to move over after they began smoking an unknown substance, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound to his arm.

The male attacker, who is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a black and red jacket, fled the scene, possibly on the 1 train, police said.

No arrests have been made yet in any of the cases.

Anyone with information in regard to the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).