1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Portland's Normandale Park, police say

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
 2 days ago
timnewman/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was killed and five others were injured on Saturday in a shooting at a park in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Normandale Park in northeast Portland at about 8 p.m. local time, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

"When officers arrived they located a female victim who was deceased," the department said. "Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time."

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Normandale Park sits near the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street, in the city's Rose City Park Neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

