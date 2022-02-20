ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West is being bombarded on PS5 and PS4 for no reason

By Ayhan
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t be a major video game release without embarrassing behavior for players. Forbidden horizon west Disproportionately negative comments have been collected on Metacritic Overnight, and while it still maintained a consistent overall user score, it was clear that the 0/10s series was starting to look deceptive. Many of you may...

www.chamberlainsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West tech breakdown reveals a big PS5 upgrade on Zero Dawn but a scaled back PS4 version

Horizon Forbidden West's performance on PS4 has been put under the microscope, and there are some drawbacks. Tech connoisseurs Digital Foundry have analyzed how Horizon Forbidden West runs on PS5 compared to the PS4 version of the game. The outlet reports that virtually every aspect of the sequel is pared back on PS4 compared to PS5, and perhaps that's no surprise, considering the vast nature of Guerrilla's sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Playstation 4#Video Game#Metacritic
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why A Half-Sized Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Has Fans Fuming

Chick-fil-A has some of the most loyal customers in the fast food business, as a Brand Keys loyalty survey showed in 2019 (via Restaurant Dive). However, that loyalty isn't necessarily guaranteed, and with some customers recently expressing frustration over smaller portion sizes and reduced overall quality, it seems the chain may potentially be at risk of losing some of their once-loyal customers.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
The Independent

‘Profound’ quantum breakthrough could reveal hidden world beneath our feet

Scientists have found an object hidden under the ground using quantum technology, in a major breakthrough. Researchers say the milestone could represent a “profound” change in the way we work and understand the ground beneath us.Even though it is just a few feet away, the world beneath our feet remains largely mysterious and difficult to explore.Now scientists have been able to overcome that difficulty using a quantum gravity gradiometer, developed by University of Birmingham scientists as part of a UK Ministry of Defence contract. It is the first ever time that such a technology has been used outside of a...
SCIENCE
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
CNET

The Brilliant Sci-Fi Gem Waiting to Be Watched on Prime Video

Love watching twisted psychological thrillers that have you reading Reddit theories about their endings? I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
TV & VIDEOS
PsyPost

People who conceal information in their day-to-day lives are more willing to form online relationships

A new study suggests that a person’s openness to forming online relationships is associated with their tendency to conceal personal information about themselves. The research has been published in the journal Personal Relationships. “In general, I’m fascinated with personality and individual differences associated with concealing versus disclosing private information,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

From Somebody, Somewhere to Fleabag, it's "liberating" to see so many lazy, drunk, broke women on TV representing "The New Female Antihero"

Bridget Everett's Somebody, Somewhere character Sam is the latest example of female antiheroes on the small screen. "It’s a relief to see the women of small-screen comedy and dramedy turning their backs on ambition, personal growth and self-actualization," write University of Colorado, Denver professors Sarah Hagelin and Gillian Silverman in their book The New Female Antihero: The Disruptive Women of Twenty-First-Century US Television. "From Enlightened to Broad City, from Girls to I May Destroy You, female protagonists flout expectations that they be hard-working and socially responsible, gravitating instead toward indolence and self-sabotage. They quit their jobs when they get bored; they reject stable relationships, remunerative work and even personal dignity. It may sound dangerous to celebrate all this narcissism, fecklessness and sloth, but it’s also liberating: Who among us has not wanted to ditch a boring job and set their wellness plans on fire? We were already exhausted before lockdowns and day care closures; now, nearly two years into this pandemic, 'it’s as if our whole society is burned out,' wrote Noreen Malone in The New York Times Magazine. Somebody Somewhere is a far cry from the single-girl sitcoms of the past, which have generally followed the arc of the bildungsroman, in which the protagonist develops self-reliance and self-respect, ready to meet the challenges of becoming an adult. These new story lines are, instead, versions of what the feminist scholar Susan Fraiman calls narratives of 'unbecoming,' featuring protagonists who undermine their own growth and education, and are more likely to be mired in failure than striving toward wedding rings and corner offices." As Hagelin and Silverman point out, it's been accepted for men to be obnoxious slackers on TV, from Jerry Seinfeld to Larry David to Louis CK. But, they add, "audiences expect cheery competence from women while tolerating laziness, violence and rule-breaking in men, the female antihero represents a far more profound threat to the status quo."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy