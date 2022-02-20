ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Biden admin takes steps to clean up emissions from industrial sector

By Alexandra Limon
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBwvp_0eK3AdSS00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Biden administration has announced two new initiatives to clean up emissions from the industrial sector – one of the leading sources of U.S. emissions.

“It is the fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country and in the world,” said Jason Walsh, executive director with BlueGreen Alliance.

Walsh says the U.S. Government is the single biggest consumer in the world.

“So it has the power to move markets,” he said.

The administration says $9.5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law will be used on clean hydrogen projects and that will help reduce pollution from things like steel manufacturing.

NOAA: Sea levels rising at fastest rate in 3,000 years

The Biden administration says it is launching its Buy Clean Taskforce to prioritize purchasing U.S.-made products with lower carbon footprints.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn says the country needs to proceed with caution.

“We’ll end up like Europe which decommissioned their coal plants and nuclear plants and their nuclear plants and now find a shortage of natural gas and energy,” Cornyn said.

But Walsh says the new programs are only the tip of the iceberg to clean up the industrial sector and a lot of work remains to be done.

“Making sure that all of the companies that bid to the U.S. government actually have a way of calculating the emissions that are embodied in the products that they’re selling to the federal government,” Walsh said. We’ve got to get that right.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Washington State
KFOR

How Ukraine impacts complicated Russia/China relationship

"Birds of a feather flock together, as they say, and they do seem to have a lot of alignment in how they're going about their business in their regions," Joel Rubin said on "Morning in America." "We see Vladimir Putin dismembering Ukraine right now and threatening Europe. And then we see Jinping on the other side, threatening Taiwan on a weekly basis and really making Asia very nervous about where he's going in terms of expanding China."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
KFOR

What you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Efforts by world leaders to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a serious blow when Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his military to “maintain peace” there.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#Europe#Natural Gas#Bluegreen Alliance#The U S Government#Noaa#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Putin orders troops to breakaway Ukraine regions

Putin's order comes after he said that Moscow would recognize the regions, known as the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, as independent, a move that signaled a rejection of diplomatic efforts to cease fighting.
POLITICS
KFOR

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: ‘This is genius’

(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia’s recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a “genius” move ahead of its military invasion. In an interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was “smart” and “pretty […]
POTUS
KFOR

Has Russia invaded Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area’s independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KFOR

KFOR

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy