ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyBqD_0eK3AYzh00

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the famously stoic 95-year-old monarch plans to carry on working.

The palace said the queen would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

People in the U.K. who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, although the British government says it plans to lift that requirement for England this week.

The queen has received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles , 73, and her 74-year-old daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work. There are also thought to be several recent virus cases among staff at Windsor Castle, where the queen is staying.

Nursing home employee accused of stealing over $100k from elderly

Senior British politicians sent get-well messages. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid wrote that he was “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery,” while opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wished the queen “good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.”

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, the anniversary of the death in 1952 of her father King George VI.

A fixture in the life of the nation, Elizabeth has been in robust health for most of her reign and has been photographed riding a horse as recently as 2020. In the past year she has been seen using a walking stick , and in October she spent a night in a London hospital for unspecified tests.

The queen’s doctors ordered her to rest after that and she was forced to cancel appearances at several key events, including Remembrance Sunday services and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

This month she returned to public duties and has held audiences both virtually and in-person with diplomats, politicians and senior military officers. During one exchange caught on camera last week, she walked slowly with a stick and said “as you can see I can’t move” in an apparent reference to her leg.

The queen has a busy schedule over the next few months of her Platinum Jubilee year, and is scheduled to attend in-person public engagements in the coming weeks, including a diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

On March 29, she has a remembrance service at Westminster Abbey for her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Man rescued from snow after being mistaken for ‘pile of trash’

Public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June, with festivities including a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighborhood parties over a June 2-5 long weekend.

The queen is the latest monarch from around the world to catch COVID-19. Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 82, and Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, both tested positive for the illness earlier in February and had mild symptoms.

Her diagnosis comes after a difficult week for Britain’s royal family.

On Tuesday the queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, settled a U.S. lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed he had sexually abused with her when she was 17 and traveling with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew strenuously denied the claim by Virginia Giuffre. He agreed in a settlement to make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity.

On Wednesday, London’s Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into allegations that people associated with one of Prince Charles’ charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Prince Charles
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Broke Down In Tears Because Of Camilla? Duchess Allegedly Refused To Curtsy To The Future Queen Consort

Kate Middleton allegedly cried twice because Camilla Parker Bowles bossed her around. Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship has always been complicated. Years ago, sources revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall didn’t want Prince William to wed Middleton because she thinks that the latter is “pretty but dim.” Additionally, another source claimed that Camilla has always been jealous of Middleton’s popularity.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's pregnancy announcements – did you spot these standout differences?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, on Valentine's Day 2021 and the couple chose a sweet way to confirm the news. Given that Harry and Meghan had quit royal life nearly one year ago at that point and no longer needed to announce their personal and work updates via the palace, the couple were able to share a much more personal statement than other royals before them, such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Engagements#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Labour Party
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Dogs rescued from Gulf Breeze home available to adopt

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of dogs rescued from a home in Gulf Breeze on Monday will now be available for adoption. Santa Rosa County Animal Services is opening up the Agriplex at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds, 8604 Bobby Brown Road in East Milton, for adoptions and fosters for many of the rescued dogs. […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKRG News 5

Robber threatens to blow up bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that one man has been arrested after he threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery. Bruce Allen Hill, 62, walked into a bank in the 400-block of Navy Boulevard on Saturday, Feb 19 around noon and handed a clerk a note threatening […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man who was possibly involved in a robbery. Officers are investigating a robbery that took place Feb. 18 in an area at West I-65 near Service Road South near Airport Boulevard. Investigators obtained images of the man they believed was involved in the robbery. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two families at Providence give birth during 2 p.m. hour on ‘Twosday’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As many families went about their ‘Twosday’ like it was any other day, two families got an extra special surprise for the rare occasion. Not only did two families celebrate the births of their newborns at Ascension Providence, but the births also occurred during the 2 p.m. hour. Paisley was born […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy