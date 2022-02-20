ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

7 ways small-business owners can save on taxes in 2022

By Tina Orem, NerdWallet, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDnKE_0eK3AWEF00

( NerdWallet ) – Taxes are complex, and for small-business owners, freelancers and people with side gigs, they’re even more complex — especially now, as filers reckon with the tax effects of small-business relief programs and rule changes.

But those new twists and turns can create some tax-saving opportunities, according to three tax pros. Here are seven things they say entrepreneurs and independent workers can do to lower their tax bills and their anxiety this filing season and in the year ahead.

1. Don’t sweat that PPP money

If your business received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and you qualified for forgiveness, the IRS generally doesn’t consider the money part of your gross income. In addition, on your federal tax return, it’s usually OK to deduct the business expenses that you paid with the loan money.

“The IRS has been clear,” says Meredith Tucker, who leads the Entrepreneurial Services Group at accounting firm Kaufman Rossin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

State-level tax rules may have a different stance on PPP taxability, however, so be sure to consult with a qualified tax pro.

2. Eat up

For 2021 and 2022, the business meals deduction is up from 50% to 100% if the food and beverages are from a restaurant.

“That can include takeout and delivery. It doesn’t have to be eaten on the premises,” says Mark Luscombe, who is a federal tax analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

But make sure you’re getting your business meals from a restaurant. “You can’t get a deli tray from a grocery store and have it qualify,” he adds.

3. Watch that odometer

If you’re self-employed, you can get a tax deduction for every mile you drive for business purposes. In 2021, the rate was 56 cents per mile, and in 2022, the rate rose to 58.5 cents per mile. That means a 20-mile trip to meet a client might score a deduction of about $12 this tax year.

But don’t guess here; the IRS may ask you to substantiate your mileage. “The important thing, especially if you don’t have an exclusive vehicle used just for businesses, is to keep a log,” Luscombe says.

4. Capitalize on special retirement options

There are special tax breaks for retirement savings if you work for yourself. Solo 401(k)s , also called one-participant 401(k)s, are one example of IRS-blessed retirement accounts designed for self-employed people. They mimic many of the features of an employer-sponsored 401(k), including being able to sock money away pretax.

SEP IRAs are another option, and you have more time to contribute — especially if you get a tax extension, Tucker says.

“You can take the deduction on your 2021 taxes and not actually have to fund the retirement account until the extended due date of the return, which could be in September, October,” she says.

5. Look at what’s sitting in your home office

The home office deduction is a popular way to get a tax break on rent, utilities and other house-related expenses, but a home office can produce other tax breaks, too. If you commandeered an old table, computer or chair in 2021 for your home office and you haven’t already claimed it as a business expense, you may be able to deduct its current market value, says Sean DiMercurio, a certified public accountant at DiMercurio Advisors in Orlando, Florida.

For example, if you bought a laptop for $3,000 two years ago and now it’s worth $1,250, you may be able to claim a $1,250 deduction if you started using that laptop for your business this year, he says.

“This is something that is often missed by this group of taxpayers and is completely allowed,” DiMercurio says. Be sure you have the receipts or proof of the original purchase, he adds.

6. Get ready now for new paperwork in 2022

Self-employed people already get a Form 1099-NEC from clients who pay them at least $600 a year, but if those clients are using Venmo, PayPal or similar payment platform to send the money, another tax form may start showing up for 2022.

“They’re going to get a 1099-NEC from the person they did independent contractor work for, and then from the payment processor — if it was paid by credit card or some electronic means — they’re also going to get a 1099-K for the same transaction,” Luscombe says.

That means small-business owners will need to be extra organized in 2022. “It’s going to be a lot more paper and sorting out — making sure you’re not double-reporting income, too,” he says.

7. Be serious about bookkeeping

“If you’re eating, sleeping, drinking or thinking about your business, chances are what you’re doing is tax-deductible,” DiMercurio says. Even a few cups of coffee can be tax-deductible under the right circumstances, and it can add up to big money in tax savings, he says.

But be sure to keep receipts and use accounting software so you have good records. Also, don’t stretch the truth. Tax evasion is a felony. “If you can’t make the argument for a deduction or a credit without laughing … chances are it’s not really a good one,” Tucker says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC 15 News

Arizona business owner sentenced in tax evasion case

PHOENIX — An Arizona business owner has been ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution after being sentenced this week in a tax evasion case, court documents show. Gary Clinton Mecham, a San Tan Valley resident, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Feb. 9 after previously pleading guilty to tax evasion last November.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sacramento Bee

Tax cuts for restaurants, other small businesses on the way under fast-tracked California law

California will give new tax cuts to businesses and new relief to restaurants under a package of bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wednesday. The measures, pushed quickly through the Legislature at the start of the year, will provide roughly $6 billion in relief for small businesses. Most of that money comes from $5.5 billion in tax credits and deductions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Westerly Sun

Free evaluations for business and farm owners for energy savings

The Rhode Island Renewable Energy Technical Assistance Program offers free evaluations to business and farm owners to analyze the potential for solar or other types of renewable-energy systems for their sites. The program is funded by a USDA Rural Development grant. The program has partnered with EnSave to conduct the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Survey: 66% of small business owners say Biden is accelerating inflation

America’s small business owners grew slightly more optimistic about the economy in January, but two-thirds worried that President Biden’s policies are accelerating inflation, a new poll shows. Pollsters John McLaughlin and Scott Rasmussen reported Wednesday that their Small Business Intelligence Quotient rose by 1 point, from 55 out...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Tax Evasion#Retirement Income#Nerdwallet#Irs#Ppp Taxability
WKRG News 5

Dogs rescued from Gulf Breeze home available to adopt

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of dogs rescued from a home in Gulf Breeze on Monday will now be available for adoption. Santa Rosa County Animal Services is opening up the Agriplex at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds, 8604 Bobby Brown Road in East Milton, for adoptions and fosters for many of the rescued dogs. […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
Forbes

13 Simple Ways Business Owners Can Make Customers Feel Valued

Today’s customers are loyal to businesses that create authentic personal connections with them. One of the best ways to make such connections is by talking or writing directly to your customers and clients. From writing out old-fashioned cards and letters to sending personal emails and making phone calls, there...
ECONOMY
Journal Inquirer

Cap on car tax rate would mean savings for vehicle owners

Area residents could see a significant tax cut if a proposal included in Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget to lower the tax rate cap on cars is approved by the General Assembly. While the proposal would provide immediate tax relief if approved — running only through the duration of the biennial budget — lawmakers are hopeful it could be made permanent to avoid vehicle tax rates skyrocketing once the plan expires.
MANCHESTER, CT
WKRG News 5

Robber threatens to blow up bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that one man has been arrested after he threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery. Bruce Allen Hill, 62, walked into a bank in the 400-block of Navy Boulevard on Saturday, Feb 19 around noon and handed a clerk a note threatening […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man who was possibly involved in a robbery. Officers are investigating a robbery that took place Feb. 18 in an area at West I-65 near Service Road South near Airport Boulevard. Investigators obtained images of the man they believed was involved in the robbery. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

14-year-old shot, killed in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Hazlehurst on Wednesday, February 23. Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said Jamarion Williams‘ body was found at the intersection of Maple Street and Longwood Street. Neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 4:00 a.m. Stuart said he did not receive the call about the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy