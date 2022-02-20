ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Train derails after narrowly missing kids along parade route in Slidell

By Aaron S. Lee
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxZk3_0eK3ATa400

SLIDELL, La. ( WGNO ) — The Slidell Police Department reported an incident involving a train along the Krewe of Titans parade route on Front Street on Saturday night.

According to the posted report, two children were on the tracks and were narrowly missed by an oncoming train. In an effort to avoid contact, the train applied its emergency brakes, causing some of the rail cars to detach from the locomotive.

A repair crew was dispatched make repairs.

No one was injured.

The SPD said this incident should serve as a reminder to use extreme caution along the railroad tracks, especially during parades.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Louisiana Woman
3d ago

The parents of these children need to be charged with what happened and pay for any damage

Reply(1)
6
Louisiana Woman
3d ago

Two kids playing on the tracks. Where are their parents? What The train operator had to do could’ve caused multiple lives and damage

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

RV bursts into flames on Florida highway

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Patrick ‘Paddy’ OMalley said he was towing his RV home from getting repairs in DeFuniak Springs Saturday, Feb. 19 when it caught fire. Dorcas Volunteer Fire Chief John Polinsky said a call came in by a witness around 10:30 a.m. The witness said smoke was coming from the Air Conditioning unit […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Photos: Two injured in HWY 98 crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer sent photos of a wreck Monday afternoon in Destin. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said two people were injured in the two-vehicle crash. A medical helicopter took the female victim to Pensacola for treatment. A man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. WKRG […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

1 killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning.  Nicholas Ulin Tamayac was killed in a crash at the 9600 block of Celeste Road in Saraland.  Tamayac was driving a 2009 Honda Odyssey and collided with an 18-wheeler, according to a news release from ALEA.  Troopers […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Spanish Fort Police investigate series of car break-ins

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police confirmed on Facebook they are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in at least 3 neighborhoods. Police Chief John Barber believes the suspect involved in these break-ins could be connected to a pursuit involved with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday, Feb 22. SFPD said they received […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Slidell, LA
Accidents
WKRG News 5

Gas leak capped, evacuees allowed back home

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.): The City of Mobile confirmed in a news release that the leak was repaired. Calling it a “major gas leak,” the release said it was “caused by a drilling team hitting a line 18 feet down.” UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): Spire crews capped the gas leak but continued working the scene Tuesday afternoon. […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Kids#Train Derails#Accident#Spd#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man who was possibly involved in a robbery. Officers are investigating a robbery that took place Feb. 18 in an area at West I-65 near Service Road South near Airport Boulevard. Investigators obtained images of the man they believed was involved in the robbery. The […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Drop off yard debris, electronics at Operation Clean Sweep

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents will have another chance to drop off their unwanted items during Operation Clean Sweep. Operation Clean Sweep is a county-wide program designed to help residents get rid of trash, yard debris and old electronics, according to a website post from the Mobile County Environmental Enforcement. Residents can simply drive […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

14-year-old shot, killed in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Hazlehurst on Wednesday, February 23. Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said Jamarion Williams‘ body was found at the intersection of Maple Street and Longwood Street. Neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 4:00 a.m. Stuart said he did not receive the call about the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WKRG News 5

Pike County 2-year-old’s death ruled a homicide

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating the death of a two-year-old child. According to the Pike County coroner, Brentley Scott died Monday, February 21 at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide. WJTV 12 News reached out to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for more information, and we are waiting […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating Best Buy break-in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed they are investigating a break-in at the Best Buy located on Government Street in McGowin Park. MPD says the thieves entered the Best Buy through the roof. MPD confirms the thieves targeted Apple products only. MPD is actively investigating this robbery and believes this break-in could possibly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Dogs rescued from Gulf Breeze home available to adopt

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of dogs rescued from a home in Gulf Breeze on Monday will now be available for adoption. Santa Rosa County Animal Services is opening up the Agriplex at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds, 8604 Bobby Brown Road in East Milton, for adoptions and fosters for many of the rescued dogs. […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Great Horned Owl makes it through the night

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program confirmed on Facebook that the Great Horned Owl found in Orange Beach made it through the night and is in critical condition. The owl is very lethargic and emaciated (thin and weak from lack of food or illness), says OBWCMP. Currently, the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy