Business in the front: Best mullets of Daytona

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
(CNN) — Two years after Ahmaud Arbery's killing in Georgia, justice has been delivered after three men convicted in his murder were found guilty in federal court Tuesday for pursuing him out of racial animus, his family says. "This hate crime trial actually showed the world what was going...
Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon. Roughly 700 National Guard personnel will be deployed to help control traffic at designated...
Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died Tuesday at age 57. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,"...
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A man who was arrested in Amsterdam after holding a person hostage at gunpoint for several hours in an Apple (AAPL.O) flagship store on Tuesday night had explosives on his body, Amsterdam police said on Wednesday. "We are investigating the possible motives of the hostage...
The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings, a question it has consistently ducked since its landmark gay marriage ruling in 2015. The case involves a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who planned to expand...
(CNN) — It took only 24 hours for Donald Trump to hail Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismembering of independent, democratic, sovereign Ukraine as an act of "genius." The former President often accuses his enemies falsely of treason, but his own giddy rush to side with a foreign leader who is proving to be an enemy of the United States and the West is shocking even by Trump's self-serving standards.
