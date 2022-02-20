ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Portland's Normandale Park, police say

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGYCr_0eK39eKv00
timnewman/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was killed and five others were injured on Saturday in a shooting at a park in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Normandale Park in northeast Portland at about 8 p.m. local time, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

"When officers arrived they located a female victim who was deceased," the department said. "Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time."

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Normandale Park sits near the intersection of Northeast 55th Avenue and Northeast Hassalo Street, in the city's Rose City Park Neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

10-year-old recorded in the bathroom at Texas Golden Corral restaurant

EL PASO, Texas — Police in El Paso, Texas, are warning parents to be alert after a child was filmed inside the bathroom of a restaurant. In a news release, officers said the 10-year-old was using the bathroom when they saw someone “holding a cellphone and recording the child from underneath the stall.” Police said the incident happened Saturday and warned parents to watch their children at all times.
EL PASO, TX
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest one suspect in the assault of a well known Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators from Tulsa Police Department’s (TPD) Riverside Division arrested Tyler Chandler in connection to the assault of a well known Tulsa man, Kenneth “Mad Dog” Penn. TPD released a statement explaining that officers responded to reports of an assault at 3606 South Peoria...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two arrested after driving stolen semi on 100-mile chase from Ohio to Indiana

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. — Two people accused of leading police on a chase spanning two states and 100 miles before firing shots at a SWAT team have been arrested. Nick Mingus and Michael McGee are accused of stealing a semi-truck just after midnight in Riverside, Ohio, WHIO reported. Shortly after the theft, officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver of the truck refused to stop and instead got onto Interstate 75 north, while firing shots at police, Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon told WHIO.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KRMG

Georgia couple's family sues over fatal Amtrak derailment

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — The family of a Georgia couple who were on a trip celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when they died in an Amtrak train derailment in Montana has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak and BSNF Railway, which owns the tracks. The lawsuit,...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights "chose to do nothing" as a fellow officer squeezed the life out of Floyd, a prosecutor said in her closing argument Tuesday. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren't trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd's rights.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KRMG

Owasso man killed after RV crashes in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — Family members and friends are mourning the loss of an Owasso man, killed in a crash in Jacksonville, Florida. Jeremy Dobson was killed Monday morning along I-295. Florida State Troopers say Dobson was riding in an RV with four other people when it suddenly flipped over on the highway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KRMG

Jenks Fire Department has a new team member called Ember

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks fire and rescue department has a new member of the team. Her name is Ember.. She’s a 4-month-old Vizsla puppy and is being trained as a facility dog. That means that she works with the firefighters at the stations under the care of her handler.
JENKS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#City Park#Abc News#Abc Audio
KRMG

BYU students displaced from dorm after homemade rocket fuel explodes

PROVO, Utah — Some students at Brigham Young University were forced out of their dorms because of a fire that was started by a resident making rocket fuel. The 22-year-old man told police he was trying to recreate something he saw online by trying to make rocket fuel in his kitchen, CNN reported.
PROVO, UT
KRMG

Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. His hostage was safe, police said. “We can confirm that the hostage taker is out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Tulsa neighbors want 5G towers taken down

TULSA, Okla. — Some neighbors in the Walnut Creek neighborhood in south Tulsa are seeking to get 5G tower poles removed from their neighborhood. Organizers of the group protesting the towers said they are seeking immediate injunction and removal of the utility poles. They also said the poles were installed without notice to them.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Armed suspect holds hostage at Amsterdam Apple Store

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — An armed person was holed up in Amsterdam's Apple Store with at least one hostage Tuesday night in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside. Police said several people had managed to leave the building during the hostage-taking but declined...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Lawyers in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly narcotics raid that left Breonna Taylor dead returned to court Tuesday to finish an extended jury selection process. The attorneys will attempt to winnow down a pool of 48...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy