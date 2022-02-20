ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lamar Odom Remembers Late Kobe Bryant on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: ‘More Than Teammates’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQ3al_0eK3924g00
Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom. Jake Holly/Startraks

Remembering a legend. Nearly two years after Kobe Bryant’s death, fellow NBA athlete Lamar Odom is opening up about their friendship.

“Kobe was my teammate on the Lakers and we were more than just teammates, we were like brothers,” the Darkness to Light author, 42, said during a confessional interview on the Saturday, February 19, episode of Celebrity Big Brother. “I haven’t really thought about how much I looked up to him but now that he’s not here, I really realize it. That day [when I learned about his death], it just sticks in my memory forever.”

Odom also shared his fond memories of meeting and working the late Pennsylvania native with several of his fellow houseguests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dU4A_0eK3924g00
Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom. Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

“I had a Kobe chain that was supposed to be sent to me,” the Khloé and Lamar alum told Cynthia Bailey, Shanna Moakler and Todrick Hall on the CBS reality TV show. “[He was] outspoken. He gonna speak his mind. He’s always been about business. [I remember] we’re going to this basketball camp, he walks into the basketball camp [and] he’s got a briefcase. … You would see it in his face. He would play injured, sick, he never missed no games.”

He continued: “When he’s your teammate and becomes your brother, you feed off that. You want to try and reach that or at least be great at something.”

The New York native noted that the duo initially met back when he was 15 years old and he continued looking up to Bryant through the years.

“You know, when I heard [about] the helicopter crash, I said, ‘He alright,’ [because nothing could break him], but that wasn’t the case,” Odom added. “His will was, like, y’all wouldn’t even believe it.”

The Oscar winner died in January 2020 at age 41 after a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was one of nine victims on board, including his daughter Gianna “Gigi”. (He also shared Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, with wife Vanessa Bryant.)

“It felt like a dark cloud just came over the city,” the Meet the Barkers alum, 46, recalled during Saturday’s episode.

Shortly after Kobe’s death, Odom shared a heartfelt tribute to his former teammate.

“He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court, he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “Off the court, he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother.”

He added: “I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. … No way God took my brother this early.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Todrick Hall
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Wants To Take Khloé Kardashian To Dinner, Calls Himself A "Fool" For Losing Her

Kanye West isn't the only man who has been publicly declaring his love for one of the Kardashian sisters. For years, Lamar Odom has suggested that he has wanted to reconnect with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, but recently, the former NBA star has outright stated that he hopes to rekindle a romance. Odom is currently on Celebrity Big Brother and he has apparently been using much of his time to talk about Khloé—his hopes for their possible future now that she has reportedly severed ties with Tristan Thompson.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Big Brother#Reality Tv#Lakers#Cbs
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Celebrity Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Might Have Just Revealed the Season 3 Winner

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother has just begun but host Julie Chen has already hinted at who she thinks will take home the $250,000 cash prize. Since the third installment premiered on February 2, folks have been tuning in to CBS several nights a week to watch the 11 new houseguests. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie opened up about the new season, the 11 new celebrity houseguests and who she thinks will take home the grand prize. "Out of this group, who is your preseason pick to win the game?" the outlet asked the CBB host.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Get Cozy During NBA All-Star Game Date Night

Watch: Adele Wants to Have a BABY With Rich Paul Next Year?!. Adele looked more smitten than ever with boyfriend and sports agent Rich Paul at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, Feb. 20. The two, who have been dating since last summer, were photographed looking cozy while sitting together...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
fadeawayworld.net

Actress Courteney Cox Looked Very Interested In Michael Jordan In Old Picture: "I Remember Him Being So Affable And Funny And Kind."

Michael Jordan was one of the most iconic celebrities in the world during the 90s when he dominated the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in eight years. His Airness did everything on the court to take his team to the top of the world, becoming one of the most famous people on earth in the process.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'

Kevin Hart's little girl has got a potty mouth already. The 42-year-old comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where he gave an update on his youngest child, daughter Kaori Mai, sharing that the 17-month-old recently started talking. While he assured DeGeneres that he's a good parent, Hart revealed that his baby girl has already picked up some of his bad language.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Takes Chicago, 4, To Target & Has Adorable Reunion With True Thompson, 3

The Kardashian cousins had some fun, while dancing around the aisles at Target, during a relaxed shopping trip. Kim Kardashian, 41, and her daughter Chicago, 4, had a sweet mommy-daughter bonding day at Target on Thursday February 3, when they had a sweet surprise, running into Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 3, who was also out on a Target trip. Kim posted a few sweet photos and videos of the cousins hugging and dancing to her Instagram Story, and the two girls looked super happy to see each other.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy