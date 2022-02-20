Earlham College expands EPIC Journey – a comprehensive educational framework focused on academic and career development
Earlham College is expanding its signature program in fall 2022 that draws on Earlham’s historical strengths in the liberal arts, having secured new funding for internships and academic research. The EPIC Journey provides a personalized four-year education combining its best-in-class classroom experience with faculty mentorship and career-focused opportunities...earlham.edu
