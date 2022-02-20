ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlham College expands EPIC Journey – a comprehensive educational framework focused on academic and career development

Cover picture for the articleEarlham College is expanding its signature program in fall 2022 that draws on Earlham’s historical strengths in the liberal arts, having secured new funding for internships and academic research. The EPIC Journey provides a personalized four-year education combining its best-in-class classroom experience with faculty mentorship and career-focused opportunities...

Immaculata to Host Virtual Open House for Grad Programs on March 1

Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies will host a virtual open house on Tuesday, March 1 at 4 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid, followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications, and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, healthcare management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and psychology.  
West Virginia University announces $40M partnership to expand economics education through Chambers College programs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A donation to West Virginia University from longtime supporters Ken and Randy Kendrick will allow the John Chambers College of Business and Economics to transform economics education through innovative programs for high-schoolers and educators statewide via the new Kendrick Center for an Ethical Economy.
Georgia Southern University joins major national study to examine potential impact of evidence-based teaching, mindset, and digital learning on students and faculty in “Gateway” courses

Georgia Southern University grant made possible through a $1.5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation involving ten participating institutions. Study to expand higher education’s understanding of how Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and Pell-eligible students enrolled in gateway courses can benefit. Georgia Southern University is partnering with the...
What is STEM Education?

STEM education is a teaching approach that combines science, technology, engineering and math. Its recent successor, STEAM, also incorporates the arts, which have the "ability to expand the limits of STEM education and application," according to Stem Education Guide. STEAM is designed to encourage discussions and problem-solving among students, developing both practical skills and appreciation for collaborations, according to the Institution for Art Integration and STEAM.
Self-study for free with these top online computer science classes

Whether you are advancing your tech career or transitioning into the tech sector, online computer science classes provide you with the education you need. Many courses have little to no cost and allow you to study at your own pace. Online classes like the ones here provide you with theoretical and practical computer science knowledge and skills in a convenient and accessible way.
