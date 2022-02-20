ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s Favorite Family Is Back! Everything We Know About ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Season 2 So Far

By Shelby Stivale
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ytnxp_0eK38oCO00
Marc, Heidi, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

From TikTok to reality TV. The D’Amelio Family gave fans an inside look into their lives off social media when The D’Amelio Show premiered via Hulu in September 2021 — and they’re gearing up for more.

The eight-episode first season chronicled the lives of Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio as they moved from their native Connecticut across the country to Los Angeles after whirlwind rises to fame on TikTok. While it seemed like fans knew everything about the girls and their parents from their TikTok videos, The D’Amelio Show offered viewers insight into the family’s personal lives outside of social media.

“[The show’s] our lives, it’s our mental health, it’s our emotions,” Dixie told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the season 1 premiere. “And it’s also showing something that we’re learning about at the same time. Like, we have no idea what we’re doing, but I mean, I think it’s just cool to be able to see our journey and how, like, every day we wake up and learn something new, every day we have as different and you can see that in the show.”

Before its premiere, fans expected more of a traditional “reality show.” However, any and all expectations for drama were quick to go away as the series showcased both Charli and Dixie’s mental health journeys. One particular scene showed Dixie breaking down after receiving an influx of hate comments.

“Everyone just picks apart every single thing I say and do and the way I look. It sucks,” the “Be Happy” musician said in the episode while wiping away tears. “I know it’s just people’s opinions but it hurts so much. Everyone else can show emotions and talk about things, and everyone supports them. Any time I talk about literal s–t I’ve been through, it doesn’t matter, it just turns into a joke.”

Dixie told Us that “it was important” for viewers to see that moment because she was sure it wasn’t something she would be feeling “forever.”

The “Psycho” songstress added: “I knew everything was eventually going to be better. Even if I couldn’t see when or how I wanted to show my personal growth. I wanted to show literally the bottom of the bottom of how I’m feeling and just me knowing that it was just going to get better, really pushed me to have that filmed and have that shown to people.”

Dixie went on to tell Us that she’s since “grown” and now “a few comments saying some mean things won’t bother me.”

Charli, for her part, has also learned that she should “only respond” to positive comments. “I would rather draw more attention to positivity and let the people that leave me negative comments know that they’re not going to get a response, you know?” the influencer explained to Us.

Marc’s hope for the second season is to show viewers another side of the family.

“I would love to show everyone where we came from and how we got here in season 2,” he told J-14 in January 2022, teasing, “maybe a trip back to Connecticut.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know about The D’Amelio Show season 2 so far:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Stars Tease Start of '90s Show Production: 'Red and Kitty, Teenagers, Grunge Rock... Let's Go!'

Red and Kitty are back in Point Place. Just days after Netflix unveiled the cast of That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, original series stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) are on set and sharing photos. “And we have started,” Rupp wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her pilot script and name plate, presumably from the inaugural table read. She posted the same photo on Twitter along with a different caption, writing: “Back again. The same but different. So fun.” Smith also shared a pic of his script on social media, his revealing the title of Episode...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Promises ‘A Bit of Magic’ in ‘Deeply Emotional’ Series Finale

The end is near. Milo Ventimiglia knows how the This Is Us series finale will wrap up the NBC drama, and he exclusively told Us Weekly what to expect as season 6 winds down. “I think, if anything, there may be a bit of a bit of magic at the end — kinda like life can put something in front of you that maybe you weren’t expecting, but you still feel satisfied with it,” the actor, 44, told Us earlier this month ahead of his appearance at the SCAD TVFest, where he accepted the Virtuoso Award on Saturday, February 19.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Hello Magazine

Sweet Magnolias season three: everything we know so far

Sweet Magnolias returned to Netflix for season two at the start of February, and fans of the show wasted no time in getting stuck in. While viewers were delighted to see Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue back with their weekly Margherita nights, the series once again ended on a major cliffhanger leading viewers to take to social media in their droves to demand season three. So will there be more episodes? Here's what we know...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Mental Health#Hulu
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 kicked off with a brutal ice storm hitting Austin, leaving many of our first responders fighting for their lives for the majority of the four-episode event. However, at the conclusion of the event, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) finally delivered their beautiful daughter Charlie — named after Tommy’s (Gina Torres) late husband — into the world.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

We love Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and can't wait for the show to make it's return to screens later this month. The police drama, which has been on screens since 1999, delves into the dark side of New York's criminal world and follows an elite force of officers who spend their days protecting the city from the most heinous of crimes.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

One Chicago Fans, You Won't Like This Episode News for 'P.D.,' 'Med' and 'Fire'

One Chicago fans, Wednesday nights might look a little different for the next few weeks. In late September, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire premiered their latest installments — season 12, season 10 and season 7, respectively. Since then, the Windy City-based procedural shows have had two breaks over the holiday season. But even with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's behind us, the One Chicago franchise isn't quite back on its regular schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
KTVB

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Is Trashing Yet Another Legacy Character — and for What?

CBS might as well stand for Catastrophically Being Steered. The Young and the Restless already brought back one popular protagonist as a traumatized Debbie Downer. (You know it’s true, Chance.) And now it’s taking another, the legacy character of Nick and Sharon’s son Noah, and turning him into a creepy Mopey McMoperson.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy