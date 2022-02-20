TikTok’s Favorite Family Is Back! Everything We Know About ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Season 2 So Far

Marc, Heidi, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

From TikTok to reality TV. The D’Amelio Family gave fans an inside look into their lives off social media when The D’Amelio Show premiered via Hulu in September 2021 — and they’re gearing up for more.

The eight-episode first season chronicled the lives of Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio as they moved from their native Connecticut across the country to Los Angeles after whirlwind rises to fame on TikTok. While it seemed like fans knew everything about the girls and their parents from their TikTok videos, The D’Amelio Show offered viewers insight into the family’s personal lives outside of social media.

“[The show’s] our lives, it’s our mental health, it’s our emotions,” Dixie told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the season 1 premiere. “And it’s also showing something that we’re learning about at the same time. Like, we have no idea what we’re doing, but I mean, I think it’s just cool to be able to see our journey and how, like, every day we wake up and learn something new, every day we have as different and you can see that in the show.”

Before its premiere, fans expected more of a traditional “reality show.” However, any and all expectations for drama were quick to go away as the series showcased both Charli and Dixie’s mental health journeys. One particular scene showed Dixie breaking down after receiving an influx of hate comments.

“Everyone just picks apart every single thing I say and do and the way I look. It sucks,” the “Be Happy” musician said in the episode while wiping away tears. “I know it’s just people’s opinions but it hurts so much. Everyone else can show emotions and talk about things, and everyone supports them. Any time I talk about literal s–t I’ve been through, it doesn’t matter, it just turns into a joke.”

Dixie told Us that “it was important” for viewers to see that moment because she was sure it wasn’t something she would be feeling “forever.”

The “Psycho” songstress added: “I knew everything was eventually going to be better. Even if I couldn’t see when or how I wanted to show my personal growth. I wanted to show literally the bottom of the bottom of how I’m feeling and just me knowing that it was just going to get better, really pushed me to have that filmed and have that shown to people.”

Dixie went on to tell Us that she’s since “grown” and now “a few comments saying some mean things won’t bother me.”

Charli, for her part, has also learned that she should “only respond” to positive comments. “I would rather draw more attention to positivity and let the people that leave me negative comments know that they’re not going to get a response, you know?” the influencer explained to Us.

Marc’s hope for the second season is to show viewers another side of the family.

“I would love to show everyone where we came from and how we got here in season 2,” he told J-14 in January 2022, teasing, “maybe a trip back to Connecticut.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know about The D’Amelio Show season 2 so far: