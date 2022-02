Baseball is officially back at the collegiate level and the Washington Huskies opened their season with a three-game tilt against Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. The Mustangs, who were able to win series against USC and UCLA in 2021, are a solid Big West team that drew crows of nearly 2000 for this weekend battle. The Heartbreaking Huskies took the first two games of the series, rallying from behind in late innings to claim victory, before running out of gas on Sunday.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO