SIUE fights hard, falls to Belmont

SIUE's Desmond Polk scored 10 points in 25 minutes in Saturday's loss at Belmont. (SIUE Athletics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball fought hard on one of the toughest home courts in the Ohio Valley Conference Saturday before falling 73-62 to Belmont.

The Cougars fell to 9-19 overall and 3-11 in the OVC. Belmont has won 10 straight games and improved to 24-5 overall and 14-2 in league play.

"This team continues to battle through a lot," SIUE head coach Brian Barone said. "Through the fatigue, the travel, the mental and the physical grind, they have never backed down from a challenge or packed it in in any way and in circumstances that are arguably as difficult as any team has had in the country."

After SIUE struck first, Belmont ran off the next seven points to go up 7-2 and stretched its lead to double digits at 18-8. The Bruins had their largest lead of the game at 29-15 after a layup with 8:02 to play before halftime.

The Cougars chipped away and got the lead down to six with less than a minute to play in the half. Belmont used a steal and a layup to push the lead back to eight, but Courtney Carter buried a half-court heave at the buzzer to bring SIUE within five at 37-32 at the break.

"Courtney's shot going into halftime was a big shot, obviously," Barone said.

Shamar Wright started the second half with a three-point play to pull SIUE within two at 37-35. Belmont pulled away and the Cougars answered again. A DeeJuan Pruitt dunk after a steal by Desmond Polk made it 45-43.

Belmont pushed its lead to double digits (57-46) after a three-point play by Ben Shepard at 9:38 when SIUE made its strongest push. The Cougars reeled off a 13-3 run, capped off by a Polk three-pointer to pull the score to 60-59 with 5:40 to play and that is as close as the Cougars would come.

Ultimately untimely turnovers and foul trouble cost SIUE the chance at the upset.

The Cougars tied a season-high with 24 turnovers. Belmont came away with 20 steals and turned SIUE's giveaways into 28 points.

"As a team we're young," Barone said. "We weren't perfect, but these guys show up every single game."

SIUE connected on 39 percent of its shots overall and knocked down a season-best 11 three-pointers in 23 attempts (48 percent).

"We were willing passers and our spacing was good tonight," Barone said. "When we hit the gap and kicked it, we had step-in shots. There weren't a lot of shots on the move."

Shaun Doss, Jr. led four Cougars in double figures with 16 points. Pruitt scored 13 points. Shamar Wright added 11 points and Polk scored a season-high 10 points. All four players had two three-pointers.

The Bruins entered the game as the OVC's best shooting team, but SIUE's zone proved problematic. Belmont shot the ball at just 44 percent and drained only six of 26 three-point attempts (23 percent).

"Zones are all about communicating," Barone said. "The way you do it is through repetition. They have bought into communicating with one another on the bus, behind the scenes and in those opportunities where we capitalize on being together."

Sheppard led Belmont with 20 points. Nick Muszynski and Will Richard each scored 18 points.

SIUE enters the final week of the regular season tied for ninth in the OVC standings, but with three games to play and still the chance to earn a berth in the OVC tournament.

"It is so fun to have the opportunity to play for something," Barone said. "We put ourselves in position through the injuries and the schedule to have the last week at home to play for something."

The Cougars are one game behind UT Martin for the final tournament spot. SIUE is tied with Eastern Illinois and will play host to the Panthers Monday night at First Community Arena. Tipoff is 7 p.m.