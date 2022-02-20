Top NFL Draft analyst declares USC WR Drake London as No. 1 wideout in 2022 NFL draft

For the second straight year, USC will have two defensive backs at the NFL Combine March 1-7. Both starting cornerbacks for the Trojans scored invites and that includes Chris Steele. Steele finished his Trojan career with 29 career games played and last year he played in and started in 11. After three seasons for the Trojans, he finished with 12 passes defensed and three interceptions to go with 62 solo tackles (94 overall) in three seasons on the BLVD. There were 46 players with more than Steele’s three passes defensed in the Pac-12 alone, so the overall stats don’t make Steele a no-brainer at least as far as the early rounds go. Shotgun Spratling listed the top defensive performers in regard to PFF grades, and Steele did not make the top ten nor did he crack the dreaded bottom five, so again, the picture is a bit muddled.
