Top NFL Draft analyst declares USC WR Drake London as No. 1 wideout in 2022 NFL draft

Isaac Taylor-Stuart joins his fellow Trojan starting cornerback Chris Steele at the NFL Combine March 1-7. Taylor-Stuart and Steele make two Trojans in the Combine for the second straight year. Taylor-Stuart finished his Trojan career with 24 games played and 19 starts. He started in ten of the first eleven games in 2021, missing the Colorado game and playing but not starting in the Cal game. He finished with three passes defensed last year and seven passes defensed overall. He had one interception last year in the Oregon State game. Like Steele, he managed to avoid both the top-ten and five-worst graded defensive lists on the season overall. Per Shotgun Spratling’s Stanford report, Taylor-Stuart “struggled to a 43.2 grade in the category after allowing four catches on four targets for 60 yards, including a short touchdown pass right before halftime.” However, that game ended up being an outlier over the course of the season for Taylor-Stuart. He drew just one pass interference penalty all season (against UCLA) and a face-mask foul against Arizona was his only other penalty in 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO