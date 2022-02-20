ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Boulder City pilot dies in plane crash in Arizona near Willow Beach

By Jordan Gartner
 3 days ago
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports it is investigating a deadly crash involving an aircraft on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities report a plane crash happened at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills, Ariz., at about 1:30 p.m.

Deputies responded and located a single-engine Cessna with debris scattered at the airpark close to Highway 93.

The sheriff's office reported the pilot and sole occupant of the plane was deceased and identified as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan, of Boulder City, Nev.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and officials are continuing their investigation.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

