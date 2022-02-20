Boulder City pilot dies in plane crash in Arizona near Willow Beach

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports it is investigating a deadly crash involving an aircraft on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities report a plane crash happened at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills, Ariz., at about 1:30 p.m.

Deputies responded and located a single-engine Cessna with debris scattered at the airpark close to Highway 93.

The sheriff's office reported the pilot and sole occupant of the plane was deceased and identified as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan, of Boulder City, Nev.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and officials are continuing their investigation.