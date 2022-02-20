Pedestrian killed attempting to cross I-4 Sunday morning, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Interstate 4 early Sunday morning.

The deadly crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on eastbound lanes of I-4 at mile marker 74, near Sand Lake Road.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said that a male driver and his female passenger attempted to cross the highway on the eastbound side after their car broke down in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

According to troopers, a 2019 Nissan Maxima, traveling eastbound on the inside lane, hit the female passenger as she was attempting to cross.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group