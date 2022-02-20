Saturday Alive at Anniston Museum of Natural History

Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/the-queens-cartoonists. The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation, synchronized to video projections of the original films. Their virtuoso, multi-instrumental performance is filled with laughter and mayhem. The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation, and education, with many comedic anecdotes about the cartoons and their composers. Expect the unexpected from this repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus! The Queen’s Cartoonists (from Queens, New York) are world-class professional musicians who have brought their unique sound to performing arts centers in over 20 states in just six years. See for yourself why their unique talent has propelled them to be the opening act for the New York Philharmonic and has earned them national recognition in The Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, Mashable, and on NPR.
Comments / 0