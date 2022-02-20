ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Saturday Alive at Anniston Museum of Natural History

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3si8Xp_0eK36MK400

Saturday Alive! is returning to the Anniston Museum of Natural History. Each month, we’ll discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of our animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens!

This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

The Queen’s Cartoonists Visits Oxford Performing Arts Center

Tickets: www.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/the-queens-cartoonists. The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation, synchronized to video projections of the original films. Their virtuoso, multi-instrumental performance is filled with laughter and mayhem. The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation, and education, with many comedic anecdotes about the cartoons and their composers. Expect the unexpected from this repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus! The Queen’s Cartoonists (from Queens, New York) are world-class professional musicians who have brought their unique sound to performing arts centers in over 20 states in just six years. See for yourself why their unique talent has propelled them to be the opening act for the New York Philharmonic and has earned them national recognition in The Wall Street Journal, Chicago Tribune, Mashable, and on NPR.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Entertainment
Calhoun County Journal

Romantic Memories: The Music of Mantovani with the Atlanta Pops at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

For your Valentine; an evening to sit back and let the lush romantically styled sounds of famed conductor and composer Mantovani wash over you in an evening of romance and memories. Born in Venice, Mantovani; a conductor, composer, violinist, and pianist, was one of the most popular and prolific easy listening artists of all time. His trademark “cascading strings” effect gave him an instantly recognizable sound. The Atlanta Pops Orchestra with conductor Jason Altieri recreates the sound of Mantovani in an evening of memorable romantic melodies and more.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy