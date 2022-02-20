ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston’s Faith Christian Game Off

By East Alabama Sports Today
 2 days ago
Faith Christian informed by AHSAA late Friday afternoon the game is off, Oakwood takes forfeit over scheduling conflict, Lions get a pass into regional title game

It is all but certain Oakwood Academy will forfeit Saturday afternoon’s Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinal basketball game with Faith Christian on religious grounds.

The teams are scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville State.

Oakwood athletics director Calvin Morton told East Alabama Sports Today following a Friday morning meeting with school administrators that unless there’s a last-minute change the Mustangs “are probably going to forfeit the game.”

UPDATE: State officials informed Faith Christian late Friday afternoon the game was off.

Oakwood is a Seventh-Day Adventist K-12 school and the tenets of its church preclude its members from engaging in physical activity from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, which this weekend is around 5:30 p.m.

“As of right now we’re probably going to forfeit the game,” Morton said, “but we’re going to wait to tell the state until maybe if there’s a last-second change, but if not then probably by the end of the school day we will forfeit.”

The AHSAA hasn’t budged on moving games in the past. The other Class 1A regional semifinal between Cornerstone and Decatur Heritage is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and a switch in times would move it to the slot prior to Decatur Heritage’s girls semifinal game with Sumiton Christian instead of after it.

AHSAA assistant director for communications Ron Ingram said midday Friday the governing body had no comment.

In their last communication with the state, Faith Christian officials were told by AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs they were playing at 4:30 p.m. Saturday unless they heard from him or his office.

It would have been Oakwood’s first-ever appearance in the regionals since joining the AHSAA in 2016.

“We’re all disappointed we can’t continue the season, but we’re at a point where the situation is bigger than basketball,” Morton said. “The student-athletes are standing firm in their faith and belief in honoring the Sabbath.”

With the forfeit, the Lions advance to the region championship game for the first time since 2008 against the Sumiton-Decatur Heritage winner Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Lions head coach Cory Hughes, an ordained minister and pastor at Grace Fellowship Church, and athletics director Casey Farr shared the Mustangs’ disappointment.

“We really, really wanted to play Saturday at 4:30 in front of most of Calhoun County,” Hughes said. “I was really excited about that, so it stinks we’re not getting to do that … but we understand the state has procedures they go by and policies and we respect those.”

It wasn’t immediately known how the forfeit would impact ticket refunds for the game. Faith officials estimate they have sold more than 100 tickets for the game. [***

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Comes Up Short

JACKSONVILLE – The Anniston Lady Bulldogs have had a long year to say the least. Despite their success in previous seasons, this year was met with several obstacles. Coming off a state runner-up season, they had a lot of pressure on them to be just as successful this year, but doing it with a less-experienced lineup.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver on Top

HUNTSVILLE — Andy Fulmer was up into the wee hours of Saturday morning, running through scenarios where his Weaver wrestling team could find enough points to win a state championship knowing that in a few hours he was going to be down in that arena hoping one of those scenarios fit the bill.
WWE
Calhoun County Journal

White Plains’ Taylor Wins No. 1

New White Plains baseball coach wins managerial debut in wild season opener. Dawson Taylor hopes all of his games as a baseball coach don’t go like his first one. Except the winning part, of course. The new White Plains coach won his varsity managerial debut Saturday in a wild...
BASEBALL
Calhoun County Journal

Not to be Denied in Alexandria

HUNTSVILLE – Nothing was going to keep Jaden New from his appointment with destiny. Not a broken leg. Not a broken nose. Not even a shoulder stinger, which is the only one of these three injuries he really had. The Alexandria senior fought through two injury stoppages in the...
ALEXANDRIA, AL
D it Up for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE – Everybody knows the Jacksonville Golden Eagles have been an offensive powerhouse all season, scoring at least 70 points in 18 of their games this year. But in their biggest game of the year, they put their defense on display when their offense wasn’t as unstoppable. Their...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
