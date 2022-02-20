Verona Quartet at Oxford Performing Arts Center

In the sixteen years since its 2005 debut, global musical sensation Celtic Woman has emerged as a genuine artistic phenomenon representing Irish music and culture all over the world. The group’s albums and DVD releases have been consistent multi-platinum best-sellers, and its concert tours continue to touch the hearts of a devoted audience that spans the globe. Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, while continuing its remarkable legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians onto the world stage. Celtic Woman has sold more than ten million CDs and DVDs, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade. Celtic Woman continues to perform its sonically and visually stunning concerts in front of capacity crowds around the world, having racked up cumulative ticket sales of over four million and performing for adoring crowds in 23 countries on six continents.

