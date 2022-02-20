ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City condemn abuse aimed at Phil Foden and his family at boxing bout

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdU18_0eK35myD00

Manchester City have strongly condemned the abuse that Phil Foden and his family suffered while backstage at the Amir Khan-Kell Brook fight on Saturday evening.

Video footage has spread on social media of an altercation between unidentified members of the public and a group including City and England midfielder Foden at the AO Arena in Manchester.

City said in a statement: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

“We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

“We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need.”

Foden attended the bout – which Brook won convincingly by sixth-round stoppage – after playing the full 90 minutes of City’s 3-2 Premier League home defeat against Tottenham earlier on Saturday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Foden
newschain

Patel warns of Russian threat to UK amid tensions over Ukraine

The Government is stepping up preparations for a possible Russian cyberattack and other hostile activity amid heightened tensions over Ukraine, Home Secretary Priti Patel said. Ms Patel said the UK’s opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against his neighbour was likely to have “consequences” at home.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Manchester City#Condemn#Uk#Tottenham
newschain

Footballer Deeney welcomes response to calls for teaching of more diverse topics

Footballer Troy Deeney has welcomed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi’s response to his calls for the national curriculum to teach more diverse topics. The Birmingham City captain launched a petition and published an open letter to the Government urging the teaching of the history and experiences of black, Asian and ethnic minorities to be made mandatory in schools.
SPORTS
CityXtra

"It Was Difficult for Me And My Family" - Ferran Torres Reveals Reason for Manchester City Exit Following Barcelona Switch

It is safe to say that Ferran Torres could not ever truly stamp his authority at Manchester City during his one-and-a-half-year stint at the club. Despite flashes of brilliance such as his terrific hat-trick against Newcastle United in the Premier League last season, the Spain international struggled to nail down a starting place despite having operated across the frontline since his reported £21 million arrival from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Rangers won’t sit back on Dortmund lead – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists the emphasis on Rangers’ Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund will be on what brought success in Germany. The Scottish champions made Europe sit up and take notice last week with a stunning 4-2 win over the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of the knockout round play-off.
SOCCER
CityXtra

Phil Foden Decides Which Role He Would Like to Play For Manchester City in the Future

When Phil Foden broke into Manchester City’s first team in the 2017/18 season, the youngster was used in a variety of positions - but mostly in midfield. This central role became a somewhat constant when turning out for the senior squad for the next few seasons which, in a Pep Guardiola team that always thrives from its positional fluidity, was quite the rarity.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mullins expresses form fears for Gold Cup hope Al Boum Photo

Willie Mullins wishes his dual Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo was in better form with just over three weeks until he will try to reclaim his crown. Having won the blue riband twice off the back of just one previous run, Mullins wanted to change tack this season and give the 10-year-old more action.
SPORTS
newschain

Lewis Hamilton confident Mercedes can deliver a car ready to challenge for title

Lewis Hamilton has full faith Mercedes can deliver him a car ready to challenge for a record eighth world championship after he controversially missed out last season. Two months and 11 days after last year’s controversial finale in Abu Dhabi – which saw Hamilton denied a record-breaking eighth title – F1 emerged from its winter hibernation with its first pre-season test at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy