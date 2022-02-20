Beloit Police reunite dog with family thanks to microchip

CREDIT: Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. — A lost pup is heading home Sunday.

Beloit Police found Victor wandering by himself on White Oaks Saturday. Officers tried to identify his owner through his rabies tag.

Luckily, Victor was microchipped, and his family was contacted.

Police said he’s headed home safe and sound, though he may be in for a stern talking to when he gets there.

