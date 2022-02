The 2022 Honda Classic begins Thursday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Right now the name at the forefront of everyone’s mind in the golf world (other than Phil Mickelson) is Joaquin Niemann. The 23-year-old Chilean pro went wire-to-wire in near record fashion at last week’s Genesis Invitational to capture his second PGA Tour win, holding off the likes of Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth to do so.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO