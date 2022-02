Ally Sheedy doesn’t mind if her students Google her or ask her questions about working as an actor in the ‘80s. While she is best known for her roles in St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club, Ally continues to act when she isn’t teaching in a college classroom. She teaches acting at the City College of New York and hopes to tell her students what she wishes she knew back in her 20s.

