Step Up Your Mobile Photography Game With This Smartphone Mount

Take better video than ever before with the Snoppa Rover electric stabilization cinema dolly. With an advanced all-terrain electronic stabilization system, this revolutionary gadget offers programmable movement. In fact, it drives and shoots incredibly stably and smoothly no matter how uneven the road conditions are. Choose to drive it manually or set it to drive on a preset path. You’ll love the smart object tracking, hyperlapse, and timelapse features as well. Impressively, it can hold large and heavy professional cinema cameras with its load capacity of up to 33 pounds. Made with a series of control interfaces as well as an image transmission module, the Snoppa Rover works with most cameras. This means it loads and controls mirrorless, cinema, DSLR, and more cameras. Finally, easily remotely control the dolly’s movement and camera shooting while viewing your shots through your connected smart device.
