Ron Simmons talks about leaving WCW, being Faarooq Asad, and then being the leader of The Nation of Domination, Faarooq. Ron Simmons was already a history maker when he entered the WWE in 1996. Having been the first black WCW World Heavyweight Champion nearly five years before then, Simmons was no stranger to the spotlight. Eventually, he left the WCW for WWE, explaining to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the most recent Broken Skull Sessions that he really did not feel like those in power at WCW when he left knew what to do with him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO