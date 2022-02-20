Knoxville Police investigating fatal shooting on Hall of Fame Drive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning near downtown.
Around 7:15 a.m. officers responded to the Vista at Summit Hill apartments, 232 S. Hall of Fame Drive, where they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The identify of the man has not been released.
No suspects have been located or identified at this time according to KPD. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org , through the P3 Tips mobile app, or by texting **TIPS. You can remain anonymous while providing information.
The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is heading the investigation which is ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
