Emerging UFC star Jamahal Hill was 'stylin' and profilin' in wicked win, and is now targeting an MMA beast

Jamahal Hill scored a thunderous knockout Saturday. Photo by Getty Images

Jamahal Hill keeps rising higher in the UFC's light heavyweight rankings.

One of Halle Berry's favorite fighters, Hill did it again Saturday when he scored a thunderous finish.

Now Hill's targeting an MMA killer as he wants to get his hands on Jiri Prochazka.

LAS VEGAS — Emerging UFC star Jamahal Hill was "stylin' and profilin'" in his wicked win Saturday, and is already targeting a fight against an MMA beast.

Hill issued his challenge shortly after making his light heavyweight opponent Johnny Walker throw his hands in the air, stumble backward, and collapse against the fence of the cage.

It was an extraordinary reaction to Hill's thunderous shot that bounced off of Walker's skull, bringing an end to the 205-pound bout that took place at the UFC's Apex studio in Las Vegas.

"I seen him wobble and stumble like that, and I knew I had to go in and put another one on him and finish him," Hill said at a post-fight press conference Insider attended.

"I'm feeling good, man. I'm just glad the hard work I put in, came through, and I was glad I was able to cap off this opportunity the way I was able to — stylin' and profilin'."

Hill continued: "I felt like I was being patient. He's a long guy, big, he's been working some nice set-ups, some tricks. He felt strong whenever he tried to put me down. But just stay with it, flow, go with it, and eventually found my spot."

Jamahal Hill is doing extraordinary things in combat sports.

When he finished Klidson Abreu in 2020, in a bout that was later overturned because he tested positive for marijuana, Hill returned a knockout so impressive Halle Berry texted the UFC boss to say one word — "fire!"

The fighter then stopped Ovince Saint Preux and, though he lost to Paul Craig in 2021, he rebounded in expert fashion by stopping Jimmy Crute and now Walker in the first round.

Hill, nicknamed "Sweet Dreams," appears to be guaranteed excitement in this weird, wild, and wonderful world.

So who does he want to fight next, now he's rising higher in the light heavyweight rankings?

"I feel like the division is a little tired and these guys need to take some naps. 'Sweet Dreams' is here to provide them. Let's get it."

He specifically wants to fight 29-year-old Muay Thai expert Jiri Prochazka, a former Rizin light heavyweight champion who has back-to-back wins in his two UFC matches to date.

"The reason I want Jiri so bad is that I feel like from both ends it would be a banger, promoted well, and not too many people have star-ability," said Hill.

"I feel like I talk well, dress well, fight well. I feel like I've got that swag. I feel like he's one of those guys."