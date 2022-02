Zach LaVine has been underpaid for his entire career. As a late-lottery pick, he missed out on the generational wealth that only top picks have access to on their rookie deals. He did significantly better on his second contract, but still made less than the max and needed to goad the Bulls into paying him by signing an offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings first. Now he's headed for his first trip into unrestricted free agency this summer, and he's made it clear that he expects to get paid.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO