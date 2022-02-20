Bob Chase sled hockey classic returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Bob Chase Sled Hockey Classic is back in Fort Wayne for its 14th year.

Turnstone Center is hosting the annual Bob Chase Frostbite Sled Hockey Classic at Parkview SportOne Icehouse. Turnstone currently ranks third in the 12-team Heartland League with a 7-6 season record.

Nine sled hockey teams from five different states come together to compete.

They played on Saturday, February 19th and games continue thru Sunday, February 20th. The last game played is at 9:40 pm. Turnstones last game will be played at 1:20 pm.

