Modern Perfection in Glenwild – On the Green with Ski Hill Views

PARK CITY, Utah – Glenwild , a private community home to Utah’s number one golf course and spectacular homes, lies within Park City limits. Introducing modern perfection : an iconic home above the sixth green designed by Michael Upwall with breathtaking views. This home is on the market for the first time.

The home spans 8,000 square feet and gets bathed in natural light, and boasts extensive vista views around every corner. The attention to stylish details and a purposeful flow from room to room add to its appeal. Throughout the home, there are sophisticated finishes like elegant marble and tile, vaulted ceilings, beautifully colored walnut flooring, custom lighting, generous walk-in closets, multiple terraces, and so much more. To put it simply, this home does not need an ounce of work.

The upper level features open entertaining spaces, a gourmet kitchen with modern finishes, a serene covered terrace with a fireplace, two inspiring bedroom suites with incredibly luxe bathrooms, a private office space, and an impressive hallway flanked by windows. The stairs leading to the bottom level have Hammerton fixtures poised above. Downstairs you will find a superior family room, a bar, two additional bedroom suites, and a bedroom/workout room.

Outside of this turnkey residence is carefully curated landscaping that wraps all the way around. Every feature has been crafted to perfection, including the hand-laid heated paver driveway and elegant copper downspouts.

In addition to all the incredible features, its location makes it even more desirable. Located within Glenwild, residents will have access to amazing amenities. Endless adventure opportunities right outside your back door, including trail systems, two playgrounds, a lifestyle center, a sports field, and additional amenities, are available by joining the Glenwild Golf Club.

