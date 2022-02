Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Actress Jaida Benjamin, best known for her work on Netflix’s Family Reunion, was found safe today. Benjamin disappeared over the weekend and was the subject of pleas for the public’s help in finding her from both her family and police. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Benjamin, 27, who was last seen on Saturday at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City area, was found early Tuesday morning, also in Studio City, and has been reunited with her family. Details on the circumstances of her disappearance and how she was found...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO