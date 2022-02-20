ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

Car flies over median, lands in front of Stafford patrol car in deadly crash

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and a Sheriff’s deputy is injured in Stafford after a car crash Saturday night.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge Charger was traveling East on Garrisonville Road when the driver lost control of his vehicle and slid into a raised concrete median.

The Charger flew into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a Stafford patrol car. The deputy, the Sheriff’s office claims, had no time to react and avoid the vehicle.

Fire and rescue crews responded around 8:30 pm and several witnesses also stopped to provide assistance to the injured driver and deputy.

Both the driver, Enrique Rodriguez Guevara, 24, of Stafford, and the deputy were transported to the hospital, but Guevara died of his injuries. The deputy was released from the hospital.

