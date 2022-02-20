Naples woman arrested for the possession of Fentanyl

A Collier County Deputy responded to a call in reference to a suicidal person at 2489 Andrew Drive on February 19, who was later arrested for the possession of drugs.

According to the police report, when the Deputy arrived, there was a woman identified as Margie Flake who was kneeling over a black back backpack and a small piece of tin foil with brown/black residue. The Deputy also noted that the woman had a lighter in her hand along with a bag near her left side containing a white powdery substance.

When the Deputy asked Flake what she was doing, Flake responded that she was trying to light a cigarette. The deputy then noticed a blue straw that was reported directly in front of where Flake was kneeling.

Flake was then detained, and she agreed to speak with the deputy.

According to the report, Flake admitted her choice of drug was opiates. Flake also said that she has been clean for four years now.

An arrest search was conducted and Deputies found a glass cylindrical pipe with burnt ends on it in Flake’s backpack — which is said to commonly be used for the ingestion of illegal narcotics.

When Deputies located Flake’s wallet, they found several cards with her name on them.

Flake’s bag with white powder was tested with an agency issued Fentanyl Test kit and the test results came back positive.

Flake was arrested and transported to Naples Jail Center

