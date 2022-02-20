ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA All-Star Game: Rosters, time, TV channel, streaming info, how to watch, betting odds

By Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
The NBA has descended on Cleveland this weekend for the 71st edition of the All-Star Game.

The best current basketball players in the world will take the court Sunday for the NBA's annual showcase. As the league celebrates its 75th anniversary season, the NBA will also honor its 75 greatest players ever in a ceremony at halftime that will arguably be the greatest gathering of basketball talent ever seen.

LeBron James is looking to extend his winning streak as an All-Star team captain. James has been a captain in each of the four years since the league adopted a draft format to choose teams, and his squad has won the past three All-Star Games.

Will James' win streak continue Sunday? Here is everything to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 from Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. TNT will broadcast and live stream the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ektuv_0eK31RWg00
The NBA All-Star Game is in Cleveland for the first time since 1997. Arturo Holmes, Getty Images

Who are the team captains?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets are serving as captains after leading the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in All-Star fan voting. They selected their teams in a fantasy draft format earlier this month.

Who is on Team LeBron?

Joining James in the starting lineup are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Steph Curry (Warriors), DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) and Nikola Jokic (Nuggets).

The reserves for Team LeBron are Jimmy Butler (Heat), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Darius Garland (Cavaliers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Chris Paul (Suns), Fred VanVleet (Raptors) and Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers), who was an injury replacement for James Harden (Traded to Sixers from Nets).

Who is on Team Durant?

Durant will miss the game due to a knee injury. The starters will be Joel Embiid (Sixers), Trae Young (Hawks), Ja Morant (Grizzlies), Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics), who replaces Durant in the starting lineup.

The reserves for Team Durant are Devin Booker (Suns), Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Khris Middleton (Bucks), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and Dejounte Murray (Spurs). Ball and Murray were injury replacements for Durant and Draymond Green (Warriors).

What is the Elam Ending?

For the third consecutive year, the All-Star Game will utilize the Elam Ending , a format developed by Ball State University professor Nick Elam. The fourth quarter will not be timed. Instead, the teams will play to a target score. After three quarters, the target score is determined by adding 24 (in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant) to the leading team's point total. For example, if Team LeBron leads 120-115, the target score would be 144. The first team to reach the target score wins.

What are the odds for the NBA All-Star Game?

Team LeBron is a 5.5-point favorite and -240 on the money line, with an over/under of 320.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (New Jersey), 1-800-522-4700 (Colorado).

Follow Matt Eppers on Twitter @meppers_ .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA All-Star Game: Rosters, time, TV channel, streaming info, how to watch, betting odds

ESPN

LeBron James used All-Star weekend to put the Los Angeles Lakers on notice

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to trade for LeBron James this summer. James has clearly been offended by Lakers' management twice over the past two weeks. First when it elected not to make a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline after he had both publicly and privately prodded for something. More accurately, he expected it. And second when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stepped over the line when he announced James was on board with the status quo; a source told ESPN there was no prior sign-off from James.
NBA
